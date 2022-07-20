5 Netflix movies that are way better than some of the ones on the cinema

No plan for the weekend? Here are 5 films you can watch on Netflix if you want to avoid the crews at the movie theater.

Netflix, one of the platforms that have become our ally to spend time with our partner, friends, family, or alone, always presents a long list of series and movies of different genres that are worth watching to save us the tedious lines at the movies.

It has finally made it to the Oscars with films like Roma and Marriage Story, which gives us an indication that it is a great bet to enjoy the seventh art. And the vast majority of its films have become pop phenomena such as the trilogy of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Kissing Booth, or great films like Don’t Look Up or The King.

That is why it has become a great competition for cinemas and here are 5 movies that you can find on the streaming platform that is better than some that are in cinemas.

The Power of the Dog (2021)

The 2021 film has won more than 30 awards, one of which was won by Jane Campion for best director at the 2022 Oscars.

The Power of the Dog is based on the novel of the same name, written by Thomas Savage, the story follows two totally different brothers, Phil and George, who are played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons, and both are owners of a ranch.

Phil’s main characteristic is his excessive masculinity, while George’s is his kindness and simplicity, when George marries Rose, a friendly widow who owns an establishment, however, Phil develops a disdain for her and her son Peter, who is the opposite of him, in the film we can see more of the relationship between these four characters and the consequences of their actions.

The Irishman (2019)

A film by Martin Scorsese that is based on a real event, which describes the power structures of the famous political gangsters, money laundering, and corruption with which they live day by day. The film is a flashback of Frank Sheeran, who narrates his experience with Jimmy Hoffa. However, the important part of the story is the American story of events that marked the history of the United States, with the strategy most used by gangsters, murder.

This is a movie you definitely should give a try.

Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)

The film is based on the autobiographical musical by Rent playwright and author Jonathan Larson and stars Andrew Garfield.

The story follows an aspiring theatrical composer in New York City, who feels extremely anxious, desperate, and in constant doubt as to whether his dream will ever come true and if it is worth it.

A film worth watching to have a good time and to accompany the protagonist with his questioning of some of the life decisions he has made and that, surely, some of us have made at some point as well.

Fatherhood (2021)

The film directed by Paul Weitz and starring Kevin Hart is a film adaptation of the book Two kisses for Maddy: a memoir of loss and love by author Matt Logelin.

The film follows the life of Matt, who must face fatherhood alone as his wife dies a day after giving birth. Matt must learn to cope with the challenges he faces and balance his new life with work.

A movie that will make you cry, laugh, and have a good time as you watch a father and daughter cope with life’s adversities.

Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, it deals with Martha’s life through her relationship with two fundamental characters in the story, her husband and her mother.

Her relationship with her partner undergoes a catharsis that helps Martha’s progression in a certain way, as her husband becomes violent, an addict, and selfish, which further conflicts with the life of our protagonist after a great loss.

The relationship that Martha has with her mother is also a fundamental part of the plot of the story, as it is a major obstacle to the grief that the protagonist lives through attitudes and actions that simply harm her progress and do not allow her to continue with her life.

This is undoubtedly a story you must see because of how the protagonist learns to face, overcome and live without limits.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

