Olivia Newton-John: The movies (besides ‘Grease’) that made her a true icon

The acclaimed actress was one of the most prominent stars of the 1980s.

The transformation of Sandy from a “good girl” to a sex symbol in Grease, is one of the most iconic moments in cinema. Leaving aside the discussion of the obvious sexism of the story, the film became one of the most watched musicals of all time.

The 1978 film launched the British-Australian actress to worldwide fame and gave her a career in Hollywood.

Sadly Newton-John passed away this Monday at the age of 73, due to the breast cancer she suffered for years, but she left behind great classics of pop culture, as well as iconic songs that were a hit in the 80s.

Olivia Newton-John’s iconic movies

Xanadu (1980) - Dir. Robert Greenwald

The actress starred in this based on a poem by Samuel Taylor, which speaks of the Chinese province where Kublai Kan establishes a garden for pleasure.

Xanadu tells the story of Sonny, a young man who designs album covers and who one day runs into a woman on the street (Newton-John), who kisses him and leaves. Subsequently, he sees this young woman again on the cover of a band’s album, and from that moment on, he becomes obsessed with finding her.

The actress not only starred in the film but also worked on the soundtrack; in fact, the songs “Magic” and “Xanadu” remained at the top of the radio charts for several weeks.

Two of a Kind (1983) - Dir. John Herzfeld

Due to the great chemistry, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John had on screen, the couple, who maintained a long friendship throughout their lives, returned to star in this romantic film.

The fantasy movie tells the story of Zack Melon (Travolta), a failed inventor who robs a bank. To his misfortune, he is tricked by the teller who serves him, Debbie Wylder (Newton-John), who keeps the money.

The rookie thief seeks out Debbie to claim the loot, while the Devil wants to stop the two from falling in love.

A Mom for Christmas (1990) - Dir. George T. Miller

Olivia focused her career on films with a touch of fantasy and starred in this Christmas television production.

This film, based on a novel by writer Barbara Dillon, tells the story of a little girl who lives with her father and wants a mother for Christmas. To her surprise, her wish comes true when a mannequin in a department store comes to life.

It should be noted that the actress never had roles as important as those in Grease and Xanadu, but she was undoubtedly one of the most representative faces in the history of cinema. Her voice captivated people around the world, and she will always be remembered as the emblematic Sandy.

She also worked as a voice actress for films such as Beverly Hills Chihuahua and The Land Before Time.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

