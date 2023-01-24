‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ the Most Nominated for the Oscars 2023

Well deserved! With 11 nominations, the film Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most nominated film for the 2023 Oscars. Find out about all the nominations here.
A well-deserved achievement! The most nominated film for the 2023 Oscars, with 11 nominations, is Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, highlighting its nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Original Screenplay. The Michelle Yeoh-starring film was followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, with nine nominations respectively.
This Tuesday, January 23, all of the Hollywood Academy Awards nominations were revealed via a special telecast that was hosted by actors Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed, which was quite straightforward yet very entertaining. The competition looks pretty strong, especially in the main categories, such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress, as other films such as Elvis, The Fablemans, Top Gun: Maverick, and Tár are part of those nominations.
The favorite Mexican trio of filmmakers is nominated together for the first time, as Guillermo del Toro’s version of Pinocchio was nominated for Best Animated Film, as was Alfonso Cuarón’s production of the short film Le Pupille, and although Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths did not win its nomination for Best International Film, it will be in the running for Best Cinematography.
Here we share with you in detail which films were nominated in each category so you can keep an eye on them, build your marathon in the coming months before the ceremony, and decide which of them you think deserves more awards. Remember that the Oscar gala will take place on Sunday, March 12.
Oscar Nominations 2023
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Shape of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fablemans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans)
- Todd Field (Tár)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Actor
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Andrea Riseboroigh (To Leslie)
- Michelle Williams (The Fablemans)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere at Once)
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsh (The Fablemans)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Martin McDonagh
- The Fablemans - Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
- Tár - Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson
- Living - Kazuo Ishiguro and Akira Kurosawa
- Top Gun: Maverick - Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie
- Women Talking - Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
- Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
- Close - Belgium
- Eo - Poland
- The Quiet Girl - Ireland
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best Live Action Short
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Original Song
- “Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman) by Diane Warren
- “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick) by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson
- “Naatu Naatu” (RRR) by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
- “This Is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once) by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fablemans
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fablemans
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Do you agree with Everything Everywhere All at Once being the most nominated film at the 2023 Oscars? Which movie do you think will win the most awards at the next edition of the awards?
