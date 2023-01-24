‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ the Most Nominated for the Oscars 2023

Well deserved! With 11 nominations, the film Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most nominated film for the 2023 Oscars. Find out about all the nominations here.

A well-deserved achievement! The most nominated film for the 2023 Oscars, with 11 nominations, is Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, highlighting its nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Original Screenplay. The Michelle Yeoh-starring film was followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, with nine nominations respectively.

This Tuesday, January 23, all of the Hollywood Academy Awards nominations were revealed via a special telecast that was hosted by actors Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed, which was quite straightforward yet very entertaining. The competition looks pretty strong, especially in the main categories, such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress, as other films such as Elvis, The Fablemans, Top Gun: Maverick, and Tár are part of those nominations.

The favorite Mexican trio of filmmakers is nominated together for the first time, as Guillermo del Toro’s version of Pinocchio was nominated for Best Animated Film, as was Alfonso Cuarón’s production of the short film Le Pupille, and although Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths did not win its nomination for Best International Film, it will be in the running for Best Cinematography.

Here we share with you in detail which films were nominated in each category so you can keep an eye on them, build your marathon in the coming months before the ceremony, and decide which of them you think deserves more awards. Remember that the Oscar gala will take place on Sunday, March 12.

Oscar Nominations 2023

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Shape of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh ( The Banshees of Inisherin )

) Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

) Steven Spielberg ( The Fablemans )

) Todd Field ( Tár )

) Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Actor

Austin Butler ( Elvis )

) Colin Farrell ( The Banshees of Inisherin )

) Brendan Fraser ( The Whale )

) Paul Mescal ( Aftersun )

) Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett ( Tár )

) Ana de Armas ( Blonde )

) Andrea Riseboroigh ( To Leslie )

) Michelle Williams ( The Fablemans )

) Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere at Once)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson ( The Banshees of Inisherin )

) Brian Tyree Henry ( Causeway )

) Judd Hirsh ( The Fablemans )

) Barry Keoghan ( The Banshees of Inisherin )

) Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever )

) Hong Chau ( The Whale )

) Kerry Condon ( The Banshees of Inisherin )

) Jamie Lee Curtis ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

) Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

- Martin McDonagh Everything Everywhere All at Once - Martin McDonagh

- Martin McDonagh The Fablemans - Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

- Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner Tár - Todd Field

- Todd Field Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell

- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson

- Rian Johnson Living - Kazuo Ishiguro and Akira Kurosawa

- Kazuo Ishiguro and Akira Kurosawa Top Gun: Maverick - Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie

- Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie Women Talking - Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany

- Germany Argentina, 1985 - Argentina

- Argentina Close - Belgium

- Belgium Eo - Poland

- Poland The Quiet Girl - Ireland

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Original Song

“Applause” ( Tell It Like a Woman ) by Diane Warren

) by Diane Warren “Hold My Hand” ( Top Gun: Maverick ) by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

) by Lady Gaga and BloodPop “Lift Me Up” ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson

) by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson “Naatu Naatu” ( RRR ) by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

) by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose “This Is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once) by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fablemans

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Do you agree with Everything Everywhere All at Once being the most nominated film at the 2023 Oscars? Which movie do you think will win the most awards at the next edition of the awards?

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

