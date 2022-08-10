Peter Jackson wanted to forget he did “The Lord of the Rings” to the point of considering hypnosis

The filmmaker wanted to forget all the work he did and truly enjoy the films when first came out.

Everybody has gone through a phase of trying to forget a a relationship like in Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind or even a job that you didn’t like as much, however, Peter Jackson wanted to forget he did The Lord of the Rings trilogy in order to really enjoy watching the films.

Talking to the Hollywood Reporter’s podcast “Awards Chatter”, the director talked about the upcoming series inspired in Tolkien’d trilogy and how he really hopes to enjoy it since he wasn’t involved in the production of it. Contratry to what happened with “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

According to Jackson, he wasn’t able to watch any of the films as a fan because he was too deeply involved with them. Just remember he not only directed, but adapted and wrote the screenplays for the three classic movies as well as for the “Hobbit” prequel, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books.

“When we did the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies, I always felt I was the unlucky person who never got to see [them] as a coming-out-of-the-blue film,” Jackson said. “By the time they were screening, I was immersed in it for five or six years. It was such a loss for me not to be able to see them like everyone else.”

He then continued to explain that he even got to the point of considering hypnotherapy to make him “forget about the films and the work I had done over the last six or seven years so I could sit and enjoy them.”

Despite talking the idea with Derren Brown, a British illusionist who though could follow Jackson’s plan, he didn’t go through.

Now, with the upcoming Amazon series, “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”, Peter Jackson is looking forward to watching it as a “perfectly neutral viewer” since he was not involved in any of the production process despite the fact of being contacted by the studio.

