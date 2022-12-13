Guillermo del Toro wrote the most touching song of ‘Pinocchio’

Guillermo del Toro’s talent is not only limited to film; he also nailed it in music.

Pinocchio is considered one of Guillermo del Toro’s greatest works of art, in collaboration with Mark Gustafson, based on the work of Carlo Collodi. A film in which stop motion has positioned itself in Mexican cinema, especially after the filmmaker took more than 10 years to make his project a reality.

There is no doubt about the formidable talent of Guillermo del Toro, however, this is not only directed towards cinema, cameras, and scripts, he also has it in music, as the Mexican filmmaker revealed that he was in charge of composing “Ciao Papa,” the most moving theme of Pinocchio.

Guillermo del Toro debuts as composer on his new film Pinocchio

The soundtrack of Pinocchio is also a work of art; it was composed by Nick Cave and Alexandre Desplat. The film based on the classic Italian fairy tale has several musical moments, with charming and very touching songs, such as “Ciao Papa,” one of the songs that had the greatest impact during the movie. This theme has a special meaning and was composed by Guillermo del Toro himself.

“Ciao Papa” speaks of the loss of a loved one; it speaks of nostalgia and mourning, themes that are key in Pinocchio, certainly something to process consciously. The Mexican filmmaker told Deadline that “Ciao Papa” is, without a doubt, the most moving song in the film, the most special and also the most important, and not just because he wrote it himself, but because of the powerful message that he intends to touch everyone’s soul.

“It speaks to nostalgia, to the loss of a parent, to the loss of a child. It speaks to the kind of nostalgic energy that, for me, is at the heart of the Pinocchio story,” revealed the director.

Guillermo del Toro selected and scored the music for Pinocchio with Alexandre Desplat, who won his second Oscar for The Shape of Water (also directed by del Toro). The lyrics belong to Roeban Katz. The songs are performed by the film’s cast, David Bradley, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, and the young man who plays Pinocchio, Gregory Mann.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a story you may think you know...but you don’t,” revealed Guy Davis, co-producer of the film’s design.

So far, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio has remained in first place in popularity on the Netflix platform and has received excellent reviews from critics. Stephen King himself even shared on his Twitter account that the Mexican filmmaker’s new film was a work of art.

Pinocchio is certainly not the fairy tale we expect; it is much better than that: it is reality. It’s a lesson we’ll keep, the picture we needed to see about loss, grief, nostalgia, and learning to love ourselves for who we are. And Guillermo del Toro knew how to capture it accurately.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

