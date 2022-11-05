Will Quentin Tarantino ever direct a Marvel movie?

Superhero movies aren’t his thing, and he’s too busy for that: “You have to be a hired hand to do those things.”

Quentin Tarantino, the director that gave us cinema classics such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is one of the most important and recognized filmmakers in the world. It wouldn’t be strange if Marvel or DC sought him out to direct one of the films in their cinematic universe (which would surely be a story with seventies overtones, biting dialogues, and some Deep Purple on the soundtrack).

But the filmmaker says that directing superhero movies will never happen because for him Marvel directors are not artists, but salaried workers. It should be clarified that there is nothing wrong with being a hired hand; Tarantino refers to the fact of being hired by a film company: a fixed and millionaire job, but subject to the precepts of the studios, with little creative freedom and too much pressure. He, rather, is a free artistic soul.

Quentin Tarantino is promoting his book Cinema Speculation, his first literary work of non-fiction, a collection of essays on those films that influenced him since the 70s, as well as an extensive analysis of his profession and, above all, his love for cinema. Tarantino said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that he would not consider directing a Marvel movie (or DC, which would be the same for him): “You have to be a hired hand to do those things,” he said. “I’m not hired, I’m not looking for work.”

And the thing is, in Cinema Speculation, Tarantino says that today’s filmmakers look forward to the day when superhero movies stop being the runaway success they are today and fall out of favor. It’s Marvel and DC movies that are crowding theaters and streaming platforms, with products mass-produced around characters that were born in comic books. Just as it happened in the 1960s, when filmmakers finally witnessed the downfall of the studio musicals that crowded theaters at the time, Tarantino says that the time will come for superhero movies.

And, when said superhero movies die, what will happen? The Marvel and DC films may lose their momentum and even go out of style, but Quentin Tarantino’s films have been around for many years and, it seems, are here to stay.

