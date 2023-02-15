ADVERTISING

Raquel Welch, Hollywood’s Golden Age Icon, Dies at 82

By:
Lizbeth García
 - February 15, 2023

The news of Raquel Welch’s passing was released by his relatives.

Raquel Welch, a renowned actress of Hollywood’s Golden Age and considered a symbol in the 60s, passed at the age of 82. This was announced by the actress’ family, who informed that she died of natural causes after recently falling ill.

Welch became a famous symbol around the world for her performances and unique beauty. It was her role in One Million Years BC in the 60s that catapulted her to worldwide fame, as she appeared in a tiny outfit on screen, which was not common at the time.

Welch only had a handful of lines in One Million Years BC, but it was her outfits, a simple, tiny deerskin bikini, that catapulted her to symbol status. During her career, she appeared in more than 70 film and television productions, and her last on-screen appearance was in the series Date My Dad, in which she appeared in 10 episodes.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

