These movies were created to not forget the incredible stories of the great women who helped to change the course of world’s history.

What would the history of the world be if there had not been great women who, with their ingenuity and strength, led humanity towards a better future? That is why the seventh art sought to recreate their lives so that the public would never forget them.

However, due to the enormous abundance of content that is produced in Hollywood year after year, many of these films about great women in history have been forgotten, despite the fact that they were quite critically acclaimed at the time of its release.

The time has come to dust them off and give them, once again, the recognition they deserve, since we owe it well to the women they portrayed.

Forgotten Films About Real Women That Critics Loved

The Messenger: the Story of Joan of Arc (1999)

Although it is not a linear biographical film, but rather a dramatization of the life of Joan of Arc, it is a production that sought to honor this French heroine, who in 1429 faced her King, affirming that she had received a message from God that said that she would be the liberator of her country from the tyranny to which it was subjected by politics and religion.

Suffragette (2015)

The women that this semi-biographical film portrays are very important to the story as they were the founders of the Women’s Political and Social Union, one of the first feminist groups in the world, which was formed in London, in 1912, in the aim of fighting for women’s rights. The protagonist of the plot is a working woman who joins this group of radical activists to go against an oppressive system.

The Queen (2006)

Years before “The Crown” got to our lives there was a film that took the world into the life of Queen Elizabeth II. This film portrays the difficulty that the British royal family endured after the death of Princess Diana in a car accident in Paris, which is why the sovereign and her relatives decided to stay hidden for a while behind the gates of Balmoral Castle, something that caused a stir among the English people and the then newly elected Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Amelia (2009)

Amelia Earhart was the woman who opened the doors to other women to the world of aviation in the United States, and her unconventional life was told in this story, which focuses on her attempts to fulfill her dream: to take a trip around the world using an airplane. Unfortunately, in 1937, the pilot disappeared while flying over the Pacific Ocean, a fact that continues to cause controversy in world history.

The Iron Lady (2011)

Margaret Thatcher will always be remembered not only for being the first woman to become Prime Minister of Great Britain, but also for the strong character she always showed to cope with her position in a world dominated by men. This film shows us the twilight of her life, cloistered at home almost every day after the death of her husband, Denis, and under the care of her daughter, Carol, while she remembers the most important moments of her career and her existence.

Radioactive (2019)

After collapsing in her laboratory, in 1934, and being taken to hospital, scientist Marie Curie looks back on her life in this biopic, which shows us the most critical moments in the life of a woman who gave everything of herself to continue her discoveries, which gave guidelines on the world of radioactivity. Precisely for this reason, she has been the first and only person to receive two Nobel Prizes in different specialties of science: Chemistry and Physics.

Gorillas In the Mist: the Story of Dian Fossey (1988)

Animals are living beings that also deserve to be protected by the governments of the world, and the fight of zoologist Dian Fossey to protect the gorilla communities of the jungle of Rwanda, in Africa, has served as an inspiration for many animalists who seek to the world be kinder to all living things. This film shows us her fight and her attempts to learn more about these animals and their customs.

Big Eyes (2014)

The world of publicity took a 180 degree turn when certain paintings of big-eyed infants began to appear and captivated the world. These creations were attributed to Walter Keane, who actually stole them from his wife, the painter Margaret Hawkins, after telling her that she would never succeed if she presented them as her own. This film seeks to honor the true mastermind behind this impressive and revolutionary art.

On the Basis of Sex (2018)

They say that justice is blind, but those who were in charge of executing it were men who did not allow talented women capable of imparting it. That got to an end thanks to women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the protagonist of this story, who fought against the backward ideas of American political groups not only to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, but also to have greater equal rights between women and men.

Harriet (2019)

The fight against slavery would not have come to a successful end if many of its fighters had not been freed by Harriet Tubman, a woman who rose from being a slave to being a liberator thanks to her wit and tenacity. This film follows many of the heroine’s efforts to help escape hundreds of slaves and seek to change American history by winning rights for black people.

Which of these great motion pictures about historical women will you start your movie marathon with?

