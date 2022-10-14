Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in the Harry Potter saga, dies at age 72

The actor renewed his career with the beloved character of Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies.

British actor Robbie Coltrane, famous for his portrayal of Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, died Friday at the age of 72, his agent said in a statement.

Coltrane won five Bafta awards from the British Academy of Film and Television during his career, three of them consecutively, between 1994 and 1996, for his role in the Cracker series.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also appeared in the James Bond films GoldenEye (1995) and The World is not Enough (1999) and was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006.

“He will probably be remembered for decades as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role that brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world,” for which he “received a flood of fan letters every week” for more than 20 years, said in a note sent to the media his representative, Belinda Wright.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The actor’s family conveyed in that statement their gratitude to the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Lambert, Scotland, for their “care and diplomacy.”

“Personally, I will remember him as an ever-loyal client, as well as a fantastic actor, with a forensic intelligence and brilliant wit. Having been his agent for forty years, I will miss him,” Wright said.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

British actor Stephen Fry paid tribute to Coltrane’s “depth, power, and talent.” “Farewell, old friend. You will be terribly missed,” he said on Twitter.

Story published in EFE

Podría interesarte