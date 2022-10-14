ADVERTISING

MOVIES

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in the Harry Potter saga, dies at age 72

By:
Cultura Colectiva +
 - October 14, 2022

BE INSPIRED

movies

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in the Harry Potter saga, dies at age 72

Cultura Colectiva +
movies

Angela Lansbury, Hollywood icon, dies at 96 years old

Cultura Colectiva +
movies

The Grinch will have his own horror movie called ‘The Mean One’

Gabriela Castillo
movies

‘Nosferatu:’ the forbidden story of a vampire inspired by Dracula

Ecoo sfera
movies

Jared Leto will star as Karl Lagerfeld in a biopic sparking some controversy

Gabriela Castillo
movies

‘Hocus Pocus’ could have a third film as the cast leaves the door open

Yazmín Veloz
movies

The second trailer of ‘Wakanda Forever’ reveals the new Black Panther

Shantal Romero
movies

Bela Lugosi: The tragic story of Hollywood’s first Dracula

Yazmín Veloz
movies

5 things “The Jetsons” accurately predicted about the future

Shantal Romero
movies

Series inspired by Stephen King’s books that you can watch streaming

Gabriela Castillo
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

The actor renewed his career with the beloved character of Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies.

British actor Robbie Coltrane, famous for his portrayal of Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, died Friday at the age of 72, his agent said in a statement.

Coltrane won five Bafta awards from the British Academy of Film and Television during his career, three of them consecutively, between 1994 and 1996, for his role in the Cracker series.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also appeared in the James Bond films GoldenEye (1995) and The World is not Enough (1999) and was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006.

“He will probably be remembered for decades as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role that brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world,” for which he “received a flood of fan letters every week” for more than 20 years, said in a note sent to the media his representative, Belinda Wright.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The actor’s family conveyed in that statement their gratitude to the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Lambert, Scotland, for their “care and diplomacy.”

“Personally, I will remember him as an ever-loyal client, as well as a fantastic actor, with a forensic intelligence and brilliant wit. Having been his agent for forty years, I will miss him,” Wright said.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

British actor Stephen Fry paid tribute to Coltrane’s “depth, power, and talent.” “Farewell, old friend. You will be terribly missed,” he said on Twitter.

Story published in EFE

Podría interesarte
Tags:CelebritiesHarry PotterDeathbreakingBreaking News
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING