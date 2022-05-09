5 movies with Rosario Dawson that you should watch

The actress turns 43 today, and what better way to celebrate her birthday than to watch some of the amazing movies she’s in?

Rosario Dawson was born on May 9, 1979, which means that she’s turning 43 today (Happy birthday!). If you like movies and tv shows, especially those related to comics, you’ve seen her a lot.

But more than just an actress, Dawson is also involved with the Lower East Side Girls Club and supports other charities such as environmental group Global Cool, One Campaign, Operation USA, Oxfam, Amnesty International, Parents, Families and Friend of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG), the International Rescue Committee, Voto Latino, Stay Close.org, and many others.

So, to celebrate her birthday, here are 5 movies with her as an actress that we recommend:

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Some have argued that this is the best Batman movie ever made and that it really captures the character. This animated superhero comedy film shows Batman attempting to overcome his greatest fear to stop the Joker’s latest plan.

In this film, Rosario Dawson voices Batgirl / Barbara Gordon, showing that great acting can also be made with just her voice. The movie also has Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera and Ralph Fiennes.

Sin City (2005)

Rosario Dawson has a lot of roles in superhero media, and this is no exception.

Sin City is a neo-noir crime anthology film produced and directed by Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez, being based in Miller’s graphic novel Sin City.

The cast of the movie also has Jessica Alba, Benicio del Toro, Brittany Murphy, Clive Owen, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, and Elijah Wood, and featuring Alexis Bledel, Powers Boothe, Michael Clarke Duncan, Carla Gugino, Rutger Hauer, Jaime King, Michael Madsen, Nick Stahl, and Makenzie Vega among others.

The film and graphic novel are deeply graphic and violent, so viewer discretion is advised. Also, the movie got a sequel in 2014, but most people say it isn’t as good; it also has Rosario Dawson, so maybe you could also watch it to celebrate.

Someone Great (2019)

This Netflix movie is about a music journalist who decides to go on a last “hurrah” with her two best friends after her boyfriend breaks up with her right before she is due to leave New York to take her dream job with Rolling Stone in San Francisco.

It stars Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, Lakeith Stanfield, and Peter Vack, with Rosario Dawson having a supporting role in the movie.

Nevertheless, this romantic comedy about friendship can teach us a lot about the importance of having a great support group, and if we’re willing to sacrifice things to reach our dreams.

10 Years (2011)

Another romantic comedy, this time about a 10-year high school reunion, where Jake (played by Channing Tatum) arrives with his girlfriend Jess (Jenna Dewan) and his friends. There, he sees his high school sweetheart Mary (Rosario Dawson) and her new husband Paul (Ron Livingston). Because of this, Jake starts to doubt his relationship with Jess.

It stars an ensemble cast including Justin Long, Kate Mara, Oscar Isaac, Lynn Collins, Chris Pratt, Scott Porter, Brian Geraghty, Aubrey Plaza, and Anthony Mackie.

The movie shows that sometimes it’s hard to grow up and see how things aren’t exactly how you dreamt them, nevertheless, life can be even better than one imagined.

Daredevil (2015 – 2016)

Ok, ok. This isn’t a movie, but the tv show has Rosario Dawson as a secondary but completely amazing character. Honestly, the show wouldn’t be the same with her in it.

Here, she plays Claire Temple, a nurse that helps heal Daredevil after he gets really badly beaten up in his work as a vigilante. She shows us how the city is starting to see Daredevil, and how his work is actually making a difference.

In my opinion, she brings humanity to the character of Daredevil, in the sense that he probably isn’t a superhero like the Avengers, but he’s making a real change for those who suffer in New York City. Also, it shows how he can’t do everything alone, even though he wants to.

Every time I see Rosario Dawson in an episode I just smile, because I know that great scenes are coming.

I hope you also enjoy her acting as much as I do.

