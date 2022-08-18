This is what Prince Charles thought about his portrayal in ‘The Crown’

He is not that happy about how The Crown has portrayed him and the best is yet to come!

Since The Crown was premiered on Netflix in 2016 there’s one question all fans of the Royal Family have been asking, do they watch the show? What do they think about the portrayal the series makes of them? Throughout the years, some royals have hinted that they’ve watched it, yet none of the main members have mentioned anything about the show that has caused so much controversy... until now.

Just recently, the leader of the Scottish Labour party, Anas Sarwar, revealed that Prince Charles commented on the series last October when the heir to the throne attended a state opening. According to Sarwar, with no context nor introduction to the subject, Charles introduced himself at the ceremony by saying “Hello, nice to meet you all. I’m nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix.”

Sarwar recalled the anecdote at the Edinburgh Fringe event, and even added that he was sure he was going to be “in so much trouble for this because I don’t think you are meant to tell private conversations.” As a matter of fact, politicians are forbidden to disclose publicly any conversation they have with any member of the Royal Family, so he will likely be in trouble.

The likely reason why Prince Charles doesn’t like his portrayal in The Crown

Now, what would be Prince Charle’s urge to tell a bunch of strangers that he’s nothing like the person the series portrays? It’s well known that fervent royal commentators and fans have defended Charles mainly from the portrayal the series has, especially in the last season where his relationship with Princess Diana has been explored. However, those who still love the People’s Princess have shown interviews where these episodes are clearly described showing that the series isn’t as inaccurate as many would like to think.

It’s clear that Prince Charles isn’t that happy about how he is portrayed in the royal drama, although to be fair in the third season, the series does introduce Charles in a very empathic way. Likely, he won’t like the upcoming fifth season where we’ll get to see his tormented divorce from Princess Diana.

What do other members of the royal family think of The Crown?

As mentioned, other royals have commented on the show previously. One of the first to mention the series was Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter, who revealed she was a huge fan. When asked about the show’s first season she said she felt “very proud to watch it. I can’t speak for everyone but that’s how I felt when I watched it.” Of course, we don’t know if she’ll feel the same about the fifth season since it will likely show some of her parent’s love stories and divorce.

In the infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitted they had watched some episodes of the show. They didn’t say what they think about it, yet later on, Prince Harry talked about the show during an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show. In a funny skit where both appear on a tour bus, Harry said that although the series is “not strictly accurate, it does give a rough idea of the pressures of being a Royal.” He added that he felt very comfortable with the show’s portrayal of his family.

Another royal who hinted she’s watched the show is Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, who in a meeting with Emerald Fennel, the actress that portrays her, joked by saying that “it’s very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over. So Emerald, be prepared!” Camilla is known for her great sense of humor, so it’s likely she’s taken her portrayal in the series with great aplomb.

Season 5 of The Crown will stream on Netflix this November.

