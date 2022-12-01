Harry and Meghan release documentary teaser amid William and Kate’s US tour

The teaser shows never-before-seen images of Harry and Meghan in their private lives.

It’s been known for quite a while that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are releasing a bombshell documentary on Netflix. Well, in a timing that many would say was strategically hostile, the first teaser of the said documentary has just been released. Why is it malicious? Well, it happened to be released right on the second day of Prince William and Kate’s first overseas tour as Prince and Princess of Wales.

Not only that, just yesterday a new controversy hit over the Crown when activist Ngozi Fulani accused a former lady-in-waiting of racist comments at a meeting in Buckingham Palace. The latter released an immediate statement saying they won’t tolerate racism, and so did the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Now, the trailer starts with a voice-over asking the Sussexes why they wanted to make this documentary. The answer is simple, “no one sees what is happening behind closed doors.” The narrative behind Meghan and Harry’s step down from the Royal Family has had all sorts of commentaries and very few insights from the characters involved. The couple has already spoken a bit publicly about their decision on interviews, but this documentary will allegedly tell their full version.

Alongside Harry’s long-awaited autobiography, Spare, the documentary has been questioned by many monarchy supporters and the timing to release the first teaser has certainly sparked all those anti-Meghan and Harry sentiments. The conversation at the moment is that they want to ruin William and Kate’s visit to the US, where the Sussexes reside and where they have found great support. To that, it must be added that the fact that the Wales’ didn’t plan on meeting them on their tour also sparked rumors about the now-quite-public feud between the brothers.

In a statement, Netflix declared that the documentary will feature commentaries from “friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed.” This raises the question of who in the family was willing to be a part of a documentary that likely won’t leave the Royal Family in a good light. The statement also added that the film will discuss the current “state of the British Commonwealth [...] and the Royal Family’s relationship with the press.” However, all in all, the purpose of the documentary is to portray the love story of one of the most controversial public couples in the past decade.

The six-episode documentary doesn’t have a release date yet, however, Netflix announced that it’s coming soon. It will probably come after the publication of Harry’s book on January 10, 2023.

