‘The Crown’ released a trailer amidst Judi Dench’s request of respect to the Queen

Judi Dench, many royalists, and (according to rumors) the Royal Family, aren’t happy with the new season of The Crown.

The release of the fifth season of The Crown is around the corner, and we can say that this is surely the season most royal fans have been waiting for since the beginning of the series. Finally, after years of waiting, we’ve got a sneak peek of the most-awaited season and it’s not holding back a bit!

Not only will this series deal with one of the most chaotic crises modern monarchy has endured (the infamous annus horribilis), but it will also cover all the controversies surrounding the now-King Charles III and his affair with the now-Queen consort Camilla; and, of course, the horrid moments Princess Diana endured until her tragic demise.

Now, these aren’t news, it’s a well-known part of history, but many royalists have seen the series as problematic and disrespectful, especially now that Queen Elizabeth is gone and Charles, who will be sort of portrayed as the villain of the story, is King. It’s no secret that people’s sympathies were always on Princess Diana’s side. It’s also no secret that Charles in his time accepted his affair with Camilla and even had to publicly deal with a very cringey leaked conversation with his now-wife. So, why is retelling the story problematic?

Before we answer these questions, let’s go directly to our beloved Dame Judi Dench, an actress who isn’t known for commenting on controversies. This week, the acclaimed actress published an open letter addressed to The Times, Dench claims that the series is “cruelly unjust” and asks the show runners to add a disclaimer at the beginning of each episode to clarify that the series is a fictionalization and not a real account of history. In her words, “the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”

According to Judi Dench, the “inaccurate and harmful account of history” the series is making is “damaging to the institution they [the characters] represent.” Yes, The Crown fictionalizes some bits, especially those inner conversations between the Royal Members that in no way the public would’ve had access. But so far it hasn’t been that inaccurate. At the end of the day, all the stories that have been portrayed were known at the time and the main source of all the nasty business that we’ll see in this new season likely comes from one of the people involved, Princess Diana herself.

Yes, the British monarchy is going through a difficult moment at the time, and yes, the timing (at least from Charles’ POV) is not the best one. But is the representation of Charles in the series so “cruelly unjust” as Dench suggests? Probably not. We haven’t seen anything untrue so far regarding the story, or at least the version Princess Diana gave on the accounts and Charles has never refuted her claims, so should the series be accommodating to the new monarch not to ruin his image as Head of State? I think not.

Some source materials of the series come indeed from sensationalist tabloids, but most of what this season will deal with come directly from the experiences of one (or two if Fergie’s story is shown) of its members. Not only that, some royals have even joked about the series, Camilla even introduced Emerald Fennell (the actress that portrayed her in the last two seasons) as her double once, but now that the story is moving towards the darkest part of their affairs the “institution” seems angry.

Come on, King Charles, not because you wear the crown now people will forget what happened. More importantly, they won’t judge you again for your actions just because a series is dealing with something we already know. Just chill and focus on your future as a monarch, difficult times are ahead of you (ehem, the end of the Commonwealth as we know it, perhaps?), and a television series is not what you should be worrying about.

The Crown will be out on Netflix this November, 9. Here’s the long-awaited trailer:

