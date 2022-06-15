The first picture of Ryan Gosling as Ken has heated the Internet

Warner Bros. just broke the internet with a photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken for their upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie.

Some time ago the Internet went crazy when it was announced that a live-action movie was in the making with no other than Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic Barbie and Ken. A couple of months ago, we were able to see Margot looking gorgeous with classic Barbie blonde hair and an iconic pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible; but it came as no one’s surprise that she would look so amazing.

Let’s be honest, what we were all waiting to see is Ryan Gosling as Ken, not because Gosling isn’t good-looking enough, he truly is, it was just strange picturing him portraying a character like that. Well, our pleas have listened and we finally have the first look of Ryan Gosling as the iconic tanned Ken, and it doesn’t disappoint at all!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

With platinum blonde hair, Ken’s characteristic six-pack, a sexy denim outfit, and a dreamy pink backdrop, Gosling has heated the Internet with just one single photo. But what do we know about the Barbie film? Pretty much nothing other than the film has been in development for over eight years, that it’s been directed by the Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig, and that she co-wrote the script with her partner and also fellow nominee Noah Baumbach.

The movie has had some changes throughout these eight years, including who was going to play the iconic role. It was first hinted that Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were interested in the role, but it was eventually Margot Robbie the one who landed it. As for the plot, we know nothing. In an interview with Vogue Magazine, the Australian actress limited herself to mention only that “whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something different; the thing you didn’t know you wanted.” And we couldn’t be more excited.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

While many thought at first that the movie will be simply a goofy live-action story about the clueless doll, all these thoughts vanished when we learned it was Gerwig the one making the film. So, we’ll likely see the character subversed in some way to avoid all the controversies surrounding the iconic doll in the past. Let’s not forget that the brand itself has gone through a major image and values change in the past years giving us each year more and more inclusive dolls to make everyone feel represented in their wondrous world.

Now, as for what we know, we can say that most of the supporting cast has been announced with celebrities like America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Simu Liu joining the plastic world. The latter, and Marvel star, suggested in an interview that he’s playing a version of Ken, so, we might be getting a Barbie and Ken multiverse-like story!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Barbie will hit cinemas on July 21, 2023, but we’ll be certainly getting more sneak peeks and a trailer in the upcoming months.

Podría interesarte