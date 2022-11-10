Ryan Reynolds reveals he will stop being ‘Deadpool’ after the third installment

The actor said that Deadpool 3 will be his last interpretation of the funny Marvel character.

In September 2022, Ryan Reynolds surprised Marvel fans by announcing the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 in a comical video in which he “casually” asked him if he would participate with the character “one last time” and the Australian actor answered yes.

After several weeks of excitement, Reynolds revealed something that has not been to the liking of fans, as the actor stated that his performance as the iconic mutant in the film to be released in November 2024, will be his last.

Just as you read it, in an interview for The Jess Cagle Show, Ryan Reynolds said he will play the iconic character in the tight red suit just one more time. The actor confirmed the news when the presenter asked if he could give some details about the new movie. “I’m only doing Deadpool for the next two years. That’s it. Just this one movie,” he said.

Although he didn’t give many details about his decision, perhaps it’s related to the fact that he assured us that the pre-production process has been quite tricky.

“We’re literally up to our necks right now in prep and still writing. The writing process on the ‘Deadpool’ movies really doesn’t end until they take the movie away from us, literally. They have to take the microphone away from me in the editing room,” he said.

Reynolds mentioned that production on Deadpool 3 will begin before the summer of 2023, as they estimate a release date of November 8, 2024.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

