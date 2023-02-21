Has ‘Sex Education’ Come to an End? The Netflix Series Loses More and More Cast

The TV series “Sex Education” keeps losing actors to never return after its fourth and possible fifth seasons.

The future of the series Sex Education is in jeopardy, as more and more actors have decided to say goodbye to their characters and the production before and after the fourth season is released on Netflix.

The Faces We Will No Longer See in the Future of Sex Education

At least four stars of the series have already confirmed that they will not be part of its cast in its fourth season: Simone Ashley, who gave life to Olivia; Tanya Reynolds, who played Lily Iglehart; Patricia Allison, who played Ola Nyman; and Rakhee Thakrar, with the character of Emily Sands, according to RadioTimes.

In addition, it is known that, so far, two more actors will say goodbye to the project at the end of this future season: Emma Mackey, with the role of Meave; and Ncuti Gatwa, who played Eric Effiong. Although not all the actors have given their reasons for leaving this project, one of Netflix’s most popular in recent years, it is known that at least two of them will part ways due to their work schedules.

Gatwa, for example, will be part of the cast of Doctor Who, reportedly as the main character in its next segment; and Ashley decided to walk away because of her role as Kate Sharma in the second and third seasons of Bridgerton. However, some of the artists, such as Reynolds and Mackey, decided to give statements in this regard only to thank the opportunity to be part of it and say goodbye properly to both the production team and the fans of their characters.

“It’s just the natural profession of these shows - when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen. I loved every minute of it, and I loved Lily with my entire heart. Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me,” said Reynolds to RadioTimes.

“Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Meave”, Mackey confirmed during the BAFTA Awards press conference.

How Does the Future Look for “Sex Education”?

Despite the great future absences, the production continues with several of its main cast on board for the following season and, possibly, one season more (which has not yet been confirmed but has been speculated for a long time by fans on the Internet).

Among the artists that we’ll keep seeing on the series are Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood, and Mackey herself, although in her latest return.In addition, new faces will also appear in the upcoming segment, including Dan Levy, Thomas Molloy, Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Alexandra James, Anthony Lexa, Felix Mufti, Imani Yahshua, and Jodie Turner-Smith, who was personally invited to the production by Gatwa.

The fourth season of this Netflix comedy-drama series, which follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) in his quest to open an intimacy counseling service at his school using knowledge of sexuality he gained from his mother, sex therapist Jean (Gillian Anderson), could be released between the end of this year and the beginning of 2024.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

