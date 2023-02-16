‘Spider-Man Noir’ Will Have a Live-Action TV Series Without Disney

Amazon Prime Video and Sony Pictures are preparing a live-action Spider-Man Noir TV series, and here are the details we know about it so far.

The Spider-Man universe in film and television continues its expansion; it was recently announced that Amazon Prime is working on a new live-action TV series inspired by one of the most beloved (and not so explored) versions of the character, according to Variety.

This is Spider-Man Noir, an elderly hero who lives in a version of New York “covered” in black and white, established in the 30s, and who must fight the crime that plagues the city at a time when advanced technology does not exist.

What Is Known about the Spider-Man Noir Series?

Media sources assure that the product will not be really linked to what we already know about the spider hero in film and television to this day (that is, neither to the Marvel Cinematic Universe nor to other productions made by Sony about the character).

And that is because this story will be developed in its universe, with a main character who will not be Peter Parker, the young man who is almost always the alias of the hero. However, it is not clear if other well-known characters who have worn the same mantle, such as Miles Morales or Gwen Stacey, could be chosen for this new job.

This alliance between Sony Pictures, the studio that owns the rights to Spider-Man and the characters closest to him, and Amazon Prime Video is not unusual, since it was previously announced that the streaming platform was also preparing another program, titled Silk: Spider Society, with Angela Kang serving as showrunner.

Apparently, Sony owns around 900 characters associated with the world of Spider-Man, so it would come as no surprise if any of the other heroes or villains close to him appear in this and future productions that the company is already known to have developed.

This Spider-Man Noir project will have the creative Oren Uziel as the main writer and executive producer, who had the support of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, producers of the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Amy Pascal, former head of Sony Pictures, to develop the main idea of the concept.

Who is Spider-Man Noir?

It was in 2009 when the main comics of the character began to be published, as part of the Marvel Noir Universe, and in which it was described that this is a version of the hero who lived in New York at the time of the Great Depression in the United States.

Like the original superhero, he was bitten by a special spider, although the animal was hidden inside an artifact that he apparently stole. By doing so, the new hero got visions of a Spider God, who is the one who decided to give him his spider superpowers.

One of his biggest non-comic appearances occurred in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man, voiced by actor Milo Ventimiglia, though most recent fans of the Marvel Universe might remember him from his appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where Nicolas Cage gave him his voice.

The future Amazon Prime series will be the first time where the character comes to life in the flesh, and may in the future be part of another Sony project, in its desire to expand the Spider-Man Universe on film and television.

The Spider Universe of Sony Pictures

Although currently working closely with Marvel Studios for the inclusion of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony has already revealed its intention to expand the world of the hero in other projects that will stray somewhat from the MCU to form something new.

For this reason, the company began making films such as Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius, in which some of Spider-Man’s most popular villains appear, although with a more heroic touch than how they have been presented in the comics. All this was due to Sony’s desire to restart the hero franchise after having made the films The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, with actor Andrew Garfield on the skin of Peter Parker.

With the inclusion of the character in the MCU under the mantle of actor Tom Holland, Sony saw an opportunity to expand the world of the hero at will, and to connect some of his episodes with everything that Disney and Marvel Studios have been generating. Currently, in its expansion plans, there is the sequel to the animated film Into the Spider-Verse, which will be released this June under the title Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The company is also producing a third Venom installment, and the film versions of two other popular characters in this hero’s world: Kraven the Hunter, which will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the main role; and Madame Web, with actress Dakota Johnson in the leading character.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

