How much do the kids in ‘Stranger Things’ get paid?

Their youth is no reason for Netflix to skimp on their salaries.

In this day and age, it’s hard to give a decent life to puppies or kittens, vet visits are expensive, vaccinations more and their food is more expensive than ours. There is no job that covers such a standard of living. If only we had a job at Netflix as the protagonists of Stranger Things...

The impressive salary each of these kids is paid per episode has been revealed. No, it’s not something to barely survive on, nor is it a third-world salary calculated for children in slave-like conditions working in the cotton fields. It’s enough to support an animal shelter with three additional branches.

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin; Mike, Dustin, Will, and Lucas respectively, are paid between 200 and 250 thousand dollars per episode, which at the end of a season of 8 episodes totals 2 million dollars. This is a huge increase when in the first season their salary was 30 thousand dollars per episode.

On the other hand, Winona Ryder and David Harbour receive a salary between 300 and 350 thousand dollars; for the rest of the actors, the amount drops to 100 thousand. Although lower is not the right word, it is still a lot of money.

A special case is Millie Bobby Brown, the real star of Stranger Things and who has caused a real stir in the industry. She earns slightly above 250 thousand dollars per episode, but the exact amount has not been disclosed although it is intuited to be 300 thousand.

Her lawyers made a smart negotiation by promoting their little client as an it girl, an important symbol nowadays; besides recognizing her as an outstanding figure for being a spectacular girl. In short, she has a popularity that exceeds that of her set mates, and by far.

Surely all of them do not suffer the last days of the month or worry about paying the rent?

