Stranger Things Cast: Now and Then

Many were surprised to see the growth of the little ones who wanted to save Hawkins from the Demogorgon a few years ago.

Many of us saw this group of children grow up, or at least a part of it, since the fourth season of Stranger Things took a while to reach the screen. The first thing that was commented on was how big the little ones who sought to save Hawkins looked, surely for the fans it was not surprising because they have followed the trail since the last season began to be postponed and it seems that surprisingly we forgot something, that people grow up and six years did not pass in vain.

Most of the cast were under the age of 14 when the first season was released and still had baby faces, it’s amazing how much they grew up and how well they have done throughout their careers.

Millie Bobby Brown

The undoubted favorite of many fans of the series, Eleven won the hearts of more than one during the broadcast of the first seasons, especially when she was an Eggo enthusiast.

Millie was only 12 years old when the series began and now, she is 18 years old. This time, for the series premiere, she was accompanied by her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, Bon Jovi’s son.

Stranger Things was not the only production Millie has been a part of, as she has also participated in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Enola Holmes. She has also received several Emmy nominations for her role as Eleven and is an UNICEF Ambassador.

Noah Schnapp

The boy with whom it all began, Will Byers is played by Noah Schnapp. Noah was only 11 years old when he began his role as Will, today he is 17 years old.

Besides being who gives life to one of the most important characters in the series, he voiced Charlie Brown in The Peanuts movie and has participated in music videos like ‘LA Devotee’ by Panic! At The Disco.

Gaten Matarazzo

Dustin was also one of the most beloved characters by fans and how could you not love him during the first seasons. Gaten Matarazzo, the actor in charge of playing Dustin, is now 19 years old and when the series began he was 14.

In addition to softening our hearts in the series, he has also appeared in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway as Jared.

Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard gives life to Mike Wheeler, the friend who is willing to do everything for his friends and who would end up falling in love with Eleven.

Finn had a lot of work to do during this time and was filming Stranger Things, It, Carmen Sandiego, and Dog Days.

Not only that, but he was also the lead vocalist and guitarist for the band Calpurnia although he now belongs to The Aubreys.

Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb was in charge of bringing Lucas to life and was also a beloved character in the series and has not only appeared in the series, but was also a part of Blue Bloods and Shades of Blue.

When the series began, Caleb was 15 years old, now he is about to turn 21.

