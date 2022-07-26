ADVERTISING

Watching the original audition tapes of the Stranger Things kids is a blast to the past

Cultura Colectiva
- July 26, 2022

It is no secret that the Stranger Things cast has changed a lot since season 1 premiered. Back in 2015, the kids were just that, kids ranging from 10 to 13 years old trying to tell the mystery story of Hawkins.

As years have gone by, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Gaten Matarazzo have grown before our eyes being totally different from the cute little kids we knew on the first episode of the Netflix show.

As part of the promotion of the launch of season 2, back in 2017, Netflix released a special called Beyond Stranger Things, which gave us one of the cutest videos every fan should see, the casting tapes of all the kids, filmed one year before the show premiered and before their lives drastically changed and now they even show off their partners on Instagram.

In addition to the actual casting tape, the special includes the actor’s reactions to watching their younger selves.

The video includes a mashup of a fragment of lines Caleb, Noah, Millie, Finn, and Gaten said in front of a camera to get their famous role and it couldn’t be cuter.

Of course, the clip is a blast from the past if you consider that for season 4, Caleb McLaughlin, the oldest member of the crew, is now 20 years old, making him six years older than his character!

