‘Stranger Things’ won’t end with Eleven’s story: Netflix announces new series

The creators of ‘Stranger Things’ are also working on a new live-action ‘Death Note’ and a series based on a Stephen King novel. What more could we ask for?

Stranger Things is very close to its end. We have already seen the ending of the fourth season, and we know that there is only one season left for the Duffer brothers’ 80s series to end definitively. However, there’s good news for fans: although Stranger Things will end in the fifth season, its universe won’t. Its creators are already working on a series based on it, and not only that, but they’re also adapting a Stephen King novel and a new adaptation of Death Note.

Stranger Things es solo el principio, los hermanos Duffer están creando todo un universo de historias. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8hpeNhYswO — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) July 6, 2022

“Upside Down is expanding,” Netflix Latin America reported in a statement. “The Duffer brothers have announced the creation of Upside Down Pictures, a studio that, in collaboration with Netflix, is developing new projects such as:”

- A new story based on the Stranger Things universe.

- The Talisman: an adaptation of the novel by Stephen King and Peter Straub.

- Death Note: a new live-action adaptation of the famous manga.

- A new series from the creators of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

That’s right, the creators of Stranger Things will have their own Upside Down Pictures to deliver all sorts of terrifying stories, among which a new Stranger Things series is in the works. There’s also a new live-action adaptation of Death Note. There is already one directed by Adam Wingard that premiered on Netflix in 2017, but the negative reviews it received and its relative failure will lead to the platform wiping the slate clean (something fans of the manga will surely appreciate).

On the other hand, there is The Talisman. Any horror fan who has seen Stranger Things once thought that the series had Stephen King vibes the influence of the writer and works such as It and Carrie in the story of the Hawkins teenagers is noticeable. However, it is until today that it is confirmed that a project of the Duffer brothers based on a novel by the ‘King of Horror’ and Peter Straub from 1984 will become a reality. The Talisman is the story of a boy who travels through the United States in search of a treasure from his mother; but, as in all King’s stories, he encounters supernatural threats and otherworldly beings.

When will we be able to see these ambitious projects on the Netflix screen? We don’t know yet. For now, we look forward to them, just like the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

