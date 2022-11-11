Star Wars? Studio Ghibli reveals collaboration with Lucasfilm

The animation studio that created ‘Spirited Away’ and ‘Princess Mononoke’ revealed a new project via Twitter.

We thought Studio Ghibli could not surprise us anymore; however, a new publication on its official Twitter account left us ecstatic. The Japanese animation studio, famous for creating the films Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, revealed a collaboration with Lucasfilm, the production company founded in 1971 by George Lucas in charge of making the Star Wars films.

Without giving many details, Studio Ghibli released a short clip on Thursday morning showing both its logo and that of the production company, thus unveiling the partnership.

Following the announcement, fans immediately began speculating about a supposed collaboration to make something related to Star Wars: Visions to be released in 2023, as Studio Trigger, Science SARU, and Studio Bones collaborated on the first installment, something that might have caught Ghibli’s attention.

On the other hand, there was also speculation about some completely different projects, as it has been seen that Disney has sought to bet on more anime productions and would tie perfectly to be projected within its streaming platform.

Not only that, to reveal more details of the union between Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm, on Friday morning, November 11, they confirmed that the next collaboration does have to do with Star Wars, as they published a photo with a Yoda figurine. In the background, you can see director Hayao Miyazaki, who has already finished his new film How Do You Live.

For the time being, we will have to keep an eye on their social networks to see if they launch new announcements without so much mystery and once and for all reveal what these two greats of cinema and animation are up to.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

