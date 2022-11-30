ADVERTISING

MOVIES

Anya Taylor-Joy sparks in new ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer

By:
Gabriela Castillo
 - November 30, 2022

BE INSPIRED

movies

Harry and Meghan release documentary teaser amid William and Kate’s US tour

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
movies

Anya Taylor-Joy sparks in new ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer

Gabriela Castillo
movies

‘Fiona’, the creepy horror short film inspired by ‘Shrek’

Shantal Romero
movies

Indiana Jones: Disney is eyeing a new series without Harrison Ford

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
movies

Ellen Pompeo says goodbye to ‘Grey’s Anatomy;’ this will be her last episode

movies

Líik’ik Talokan: Namor’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ gesture inspired by pre-Hispanic codices

Gabriela Castillo
movies

Disney is already working on ‘The Princess Diaries 3!′

Shantal Romero
movies

Lindsay Lohan reveals that she would like to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Shantal Romero
movies

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ would be the next film in J.K. Rowling’s saga

Cultura Colectiva +
movies

What we know about ‘1899′, the Netflix series that promises more mystery than ‘Dark’

ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

Nintendo has a new trailer with Anya as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

In a new presentation, long-awaited by the Nintendo audience around the world, Shigeru Miyamoto presented a second trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. The Movie. Fans were eager to see what Anya Taylor-Joy and Seth Rogen had done with the iconic Princess Peach and Donkey Kong characters.

During the presentation, Seth Rogen said, among other things, that Nintendo has always been very important to him to the point that his dog is named Zelda. In the previous presentation, we had already seen Chris Pratt and Jack Black as Mario and Bowser (and people didn’t end up liking Pratt’s performance as Super Mario).

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In this new trailer, Luigi, Mario’s brother, gets more of the spotlight as we see him captured by Bowser, who is apparently looking for the plumber (because it couldn’t be any other way). There’s also a bunch of adorable colorful Yoshis and Toads, and a whole Mad Max-like army in Mario Kart cars.

When will the Super Mario Bros. The Movie be released?

Shigeru Miyamoto said that Nintendo’s joint film with Illumination is “almost finished”... and that’s all he can say about it at the moment. There’s no concrete release date, but so far we know it will hit theaters in April 2023.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the trailer here:

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte
Tags:Moviesmovie releaseNINTENDOMario Bros
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING