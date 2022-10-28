Tenoch Huerta: Meet the actor that brought Namor to life in ‘Black Panther’

Tenoch Huerta is a very well-known actor in Mexico, and now, his role as Namor in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has been acclaimed by critics.

Tenoch Huerta is currently in the spotlight after the premier of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in which he plays Namor the Submariner, the mutant son of a human sea captain and a princess from the mythical underwater kingdom of Atlantis. The actor will be one of the main characters of the ambitious and long-awaited new production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with several cameos in the trailer and arousing great expectations about it.

In recent years, Tenoch Huerta has established himself in the Mexican film industry with various roles that have evolved since his first appearance. The actor has taken constant steps that have already been recognized on several occasions in the industry. One of the curious facts about Tenoch Huerta is that he did not study (as such) acting but has a degree in Communication and Journalism. However, from a very young age, he showed a great interest in the entertainment world and how he’s part of the MCU.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Who is Tenoch Huerta?

José Tenoch Huerta Mejía, simply known as Tenoch Huerta, was born on January 29, 1981, in Ecatepec, Estado de Mexico. Since he was a child, the actor who plays Namor in the MCU, showed a great interest in acting. His father was a movie buff, so he encouraged and supported him by enrolling him in several acting classes.

While attending private acting classes, Tenoch Huerta decided to study for a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Journalism at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tenoch Huerta’s career

Tenoch Huerta began working as a cameraman until he got his first opportunity in 2006 when he played a window cleaner in the Mexican film Así del precipicio. That same year, he gave life to Aaron in the film Malandros.

His first big opportunity came a year later in the film Déficit by Gael García Bernal, in which he gave life to Adam, which allowed him to become known in the industry; the rest is history. He appeared in Mexican films such as Casi Divas, Café Paraíso, and Nesio in 2008.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In 2011, Tenoch made his debut in Hollywood with Get the Gringo, alongside Mel Gibson. All in all, Tenoch Huerta’s career has been active since 2006, mainly in film, but also in some small-screen productions, like the series Blue Demon (2016) and the highly-acclaimed Narcos: Mexico (2018), where he gave life to Rafael Caro Quintero.

Among his most recent works, there are other Hollywood productions like The Forever Purge, Madres, and Ráspada. Tenoch Huerta’s work has been enough to be recognized in the industry, and now his role as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has become one of his most ambitious, raising great expectations, as well as becoming one of the most admired and inspiring Mexican actors.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte