‘Terrifier 2,′ the clown horror movie that has people fainting

Even if you’re not afraid of clowns, ‘Terrifier 2′ can be very disturbing. Its creators warn that it is not a film for those with a “weak stomach.”

Art the clown is back in a sequel to Terrifier. Even slasher and gore lovers in the U.S. are warning about the film’s strong content, which includes extreme and very graphic scenes involving, of course, clowns. In this tweet, for example, a man named Andrew Liming reports that his friend had a very unpleasant reaction in the movie theater and emergency services had to be called:

#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended pic.twitter.com/DTrWjpeMO4 — Andrew Liming (@ratshitbastard) October 10, 2022

In another tweet, a man named TJ Barker describes his experience at the movie theater when he saw Terrifier 2 and several people in the theater began to feel very sick. In another tweet, he clarifies that he loved the film and thinks it will become a horror film classic.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Just saw Terrifier 2. It was an amazing gory mess. The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn’t feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom. #Terrifier2 @damienleone — TJ Barker (@realTJBarker) October 8, 2022

Of course, from the reactions that Terrifier 2 has provoked, a disclaimer had to be added on social media to dissuade people with heart problems or photosensitivity from watching it. “Viewers with heart problems, who are prone to fainting or have weak stomachs are advised to take extreme caution. There have already been several episodes of fainting and vomiting in theaters. For those who decide to continue, you have been warned...”

Director Damien Leone says he is flattered by the noise the reactions to his film have caused. Just as happened with The Exorcist in 1973, when many people came to the premiere, and there were fainting. This indicates that Terrifier 2 will be a kind of cult film precisely because of the reactions it has provoked in real life. However, Leone also clarifies that it was not his intention to give anyone a hard time:

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I would have loved to have had a couple of people walk out of the theater, I think it’s like a badge of honor because it’s an intense movie,” he said. “But I don’t want anyone to pass out or get hurt during the movie, it’s surreal.”

The film stars David Howard Thornton in the role of the terrifying clown (he will also soon be seen as The Grinch in the Christmas horror film The Mean One). It was released on October 6 in the United States. Watch it at your own risk!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte