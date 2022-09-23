5 things “The Jetsons” accurately predicted about the future

The iconic cartoon of the 60′s hit on several predictions about the future, as they do exist today.

The Jetsons was a cartoon created in 1962 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera that undoubtedly revolutionized the way of watching television. In addition to being the first ABC program that was broadcast in color, the fact of dealing with a futuristic theme -since the family lived in the year 2062- was very impressive at that time.

As the animated series was broadcasted for a long time and after its success, it reached international fame, if you are one of the people who lived your childhood in the late 80s, you probably saw the cartoon when it was rerun on television.

But just as The Jetsons is one of those cartoons that are never forgotten, a very curious detail that is rarely talked about is that the family that supposedly lived in the future predicted many things that in the year 2022 are a reality. Do you want to know which ones?

Video calls

Nowadays, making video calls is a daily activity for some people because some jobs have already adopted 100% home office mode, and because of the pandemic it has become more common to have doctor’s appointments from home. Just like we saw in The Jetsons.

Smartwatches

A few decades ago, the existence of an intelligent device as small as a watch to help communicate was unthinkable, and today, just as we saw in the cartoon, it is a reality.

Face filters

In some chapters, The Jetsons predicted the arrival of the filters that currently serve to retouch faces and give them another appearance. Although they handled it as if it were a type of mask that is manually superimposed, it was undoubtedly an indication of what is currently happening digitally.

Digital media

In the 1960s cartoon, we saw that the family kept informed of what was going on in the world through digital newspapers, something that now exists.

Virtual assistants

The Jetsons also predicted the arrival of the famous Siri, but in the cartoon, it was the computer named RUDI, who made life easier for the family, such as when they had to get up in the morning.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

