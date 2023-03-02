In Defense of Ariel: The True Plot of ‘the Little Mermaid’ That Many Did Not Get

The story of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ is not a criticism of women who leave everything for a man, but of parents who do not know how to communicate with their children. Here is the explanation.

The Little Mermaid is one of Disney’s fairy tales adaptations that the world has acclaimed the most in recent decades since its premiere, in 1989, although its plot deviates quite a bit from the original story on which it is based, the homonymous tale published in 1837 by the writer Hans Christian Andersen.

However, it is also a story that has not been very well understood by everyone, and that has generated many debates about its central theme: some think that it is about the whim of a girl who leaves everything for a man, which would make it quite a macho story; but others think that, in reality, his message is deeper and even crueler.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Because, let’s think about it: what would have really happened if the character’s father, King Triton, had never been so hard on her in the plot? If he had listened to her and supported her understanding of humankind, would she have gone looking for a witch to fulfill her dream of finding a way to be part of that world?

The Little Mermaid: A Wake-up Call or a Mirror on Fragile Parenting?

As many of us know, most of the original fairy tales are not that fit for children, since, let’s be honest, the plot does not really end with a “happily ever after,” but with a moral lesson that reaches the reader after understanding the passions of the characters and their impulsive actions.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Little Mermaid falls into this category, and for this reason, Disney sought to generate a kinder version, which would be enjoyed by all kinds of audiences and gave us the story of a young mermaid whose greatest dream is to discover the world of the surface, even though her father has prohibited it on her on more than one occasion. And we all know how that ended: she breaks the rules, saves a human prince, falls in love, makes a deal with a witch to get a pair of legs, goes looking for her prince, and he almost marries another (the witch in disguise), making the young woman nearly cursed in the process.

But none of that would have happened if, instead of having acted like an authoritarian and unsympathetic man, King Triton had approached his daughter to make her understand his fear: that because of Ariel’s carelessness, she would end up killed by some human, and that her kind would be exposed in the process.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Perhaps, if he had been more understanding with his daughter and more receptive to her feelings, he would have found a way to make her fulfill her wish without endangering herself or her people, and thus she would never have had to resort to Ursula’s blackmail.

And it’s not really that Ariel has been depicted as a foolish girl in love, as many think; the moral lesson of this version has nothing to do with the idea that blind love can harm us all, as many thought.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Parenting Lesson in The Little Mermaid That Few Understood

What the film really hoped to deliver to the parents of the little ones who went to see the movie at its premiere, and who became the new parents of recent generations, was the importance of not losing communication with their children; of becoming guides and not merely authority figures for them; and to gain their trust and help them to better understand the world surrounding them.

Ariel is actually the victim of her father’s bad decisions: she was just a curious child who did not have a guide to help her better understand the changes that were taking place inside her, and the dangers that her desire could generate.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Because not even her friends, Sebastián and Flounder, could act as tutors for her: one was only by her side to take care of her on her father’s orders, and the other, being just as clueless as the young woman, had either no way of helping her open her eyes before making such a drastic decision.

And the moral goes even further, putting in the middle the character of Ursula, who would come to represent the doom of many young people by more sagacious and deceitful minds, something King Triton never prepared Ariel against.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It seems that in his eagerness to be King and take care of his populace, he forgot that he was also a father, and had to protect his daughters not only from external dangers but, rather, from internal ones: from impulsiveness, fear, and the consequences of their choices.

Ariel’s True Dream: the Outside World

Most of the actions that Ariel made were not for the sake of leaving everything behind for having fallen in love with a man as such, but the desire to change, to leave the nest and find her way in an environment that resonated with her. If she was really in love with anything throughout the plot, it was not a man, but the outside world.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

And who could blame her? How many of us have not made decisions we later regret simply by following our hearts? And that would not have to be a bad thing when we are mentally prepared to face obstacles, something Ariel could not do because no one taught her how.

And it was this love for the surface world, for her dream and, of course, for the prince that was part of it, that made her suddenly mature and face the witch, showing her father that she was not the fragile little thing he always thought she was, but quite a woman who could have changed the course of her life with more support.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The reflection in all this is not to romanticize acts of love or to demonize impulsiveness for the sake of romance, but rather to become true examples for future generations, to help them healthily face their mistakes, to recover from the blows of life, and to be resilient and responsible with their dreams.

Or what do you think the true plot behind Disney’s The Little Mermaid was about?

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte