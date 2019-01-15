The Ultimate Guide To Watch And Understand The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In case you haven’t seen the movies, or you forgot, or you simply didn’t understand, here’s a quick guide to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in order without going through all the previous films.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) can be rather confusing for newcomers and casual viewers, and with the sheer amount of films out there, it’s hard (and daunting) to get into the epic superhero saga. After all, the MCU is a carefully crafted web in which each film plays a unique and far-reaching role, so missing just one could lead to gaps in your understanding of this convoluted fictional world. So, for those intending to watch the next Marvel film without watching (or re-watching) the previous ones, or for those who simply are having a hard time getting into or understanding the films, we got a brief summary of the most important points in each movie to make things a little easier for you.

It’s a long guide, but do take note of the order if you only want to watch the films and the series to get a hang of the key elements of the plot that will come back in future films. Obviously, this guide is filled with spoilers!

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Fictional year: 1942

Steve Rogers a frail and skinny kid deemed unfit to serve in the military during WWII.

He is chosen for an experiment to become the world’s first super-soldier due to his moral sense.

He becomes Captain America and fights Hydra, a Nazi rogue science division.

Hydra finds the Tesseract, a mysterious artifact that gives them unprecedented technology.

Captain America teams up with his childhood friend Sergeant James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes.

During a mission, Bucky falls from a cliff and is presumed dead.

In the end, Captain America and his elite unit manage to stop Hydra with the help of Howard Stark (Tony’s father) and British agent Peggy Carter (one of the founders of the espionage agency called S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Captain America is forced to crash-land a plane carrying the Tesseract in the North Pole. He ends up frozen in ice.

Howard Stark finds the Tesseract, while unsuccessfully looking for Rogers.

Captain Marvel (2019)

Fictional year: 1995

Kree Starforce member Vers suffers from amnesia and nightmares that involve an old woman.

During a mission against the Skrulls, an alien species of shapeshifters, Vers gets captured by their commander Talos.

Vers escapes and lands in Los Angeles. She’s soon reached by the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury.

Vers recovers a strange crystal with all her memories.

Fury and Vers discover that she was an Air Force pilot that allegedly died in 1989 during an experimental test of a jet-powered by the Tesseract and designed by Dr. Wendy Lawson, the woman she’s been seeing in her dreams.

While being persecuted, Fury and Vers travel to Louisiana to meet pilot Maria Rambeau, Vers’s best friend before the accident.

Rambeau reveals to her that her real name is Carol Danvers.

Talos finds them and explains that they’re not the villains the Kree have made her believe but actual victims.

Talos shows her that during the test she absorbed the power of the explosion.

Talos, Danvers, Fury, and Rambeau locate Lawson’s lab orbiting Earth and take Talos’ family to hide. They’re discovered by the Kree Starforce.

During the battle, Danvers manages to remove the chip that was controlling her powers and reaches full potential.

After winning, Danvers embarks on a mission to help the Skrulls. She leaves Fury a pager to contact her in case of emergency.

Fury starts drafting his Avengers initiative.

Iron Man (2008)

Fictional year: 2008

Tony Stark is one of the world’s most famous billionaires and an engineering super-genius. He inherited his father’s business empire, Stark Industries—built on military contracts for the design and development of high-tech weapons.

During a sales pitch in the Middle East, Stark is hurt before being kidnapped by a paramilitary group and gets shrapnel in his bloodstream.

They force Tony to build weapons. Instead, he builds a micro “arc-reactor” (a technology that provides an almost endless supply of energy) to keep the shrapnel away from his heart.

He also builds a rough bullet-proof suit to escape from his captors.

Back in the US, he chooses to close down his company’s weapons division, build a state-of-art suit based on his original rough version, and dedicate his life to protecting the world.

In the end, Tony Stark tells the whole world he is Iron Man after he fights one of his father’s best friends, who tried to take the suit away from Stark. S.H.I.E.L.D. agents assist Stark in the final encounter.

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Fictional year: 2008

Dr. Bruce Banner is a scientist working on gamma radiation research. During an experiment, he experiences a laboratory accident and develops an alter ego known as The Hulk.

The Hulk appears every time Banner gets angry or is in danger, and his very first incident involves destroying the lab and hurting General Thaddeus E. Ross (who was supervising the experiment) and his daughter, Elizabeth “Betty” Ross (Banner’s romantic interest).

Bruce Banner escapes, but General Ross embarks on a relentless pursuit across the world, as Banner looks for a cure to his condition.

In the end, Ross inadvertently creates an “Abomination” trying to replicate Hulk’s powers. The Hulk helps defeat The Abomination, after which Ross stops chasing Banner. Betty and Banner part ways indefinitely, and Banner, having failed to find a cure, go back into hiding.

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Fictional year: 2010

Tony Stark is under government pressure to hand in his suit to the United States Military. His best friend, Colonel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes, looks out for him while trying to persuade him to do so.

Nick Fury, the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., sends spy Natasha Romanoff (also known as Black Widow) to work with Stark.

Rhodey manages to “confiscate” a suit from Tony and becomes a superhero on his own right, called War Machine.

Together, Iron Man, War Machine, and Black Widow defeat Whiplash, a rogue Russian scientist by the name of Ivan Vanko, who developed his super-suit.

Thor (2011)

Fictional year: 2011

On a distant planet, Thor Odinson enjoys life as a spoiled prince under the rule of his father, Odin. At Thor’s side, we find his ever-jealous and mischievous brother, Loki.

Odin rules the realm of Asgard, a technological haven that watches over nine other “realms” and is inhabited by beings that live for thousands of years.

Loki tricks his brother into committing treason, and Odin banishes Thor to Earth, stripping him of his powers.

Odin places a spell on Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir, so that it could only be used by someone worthy. Whoever can lift the hammer shall possess Thor’s powers.

While looking for a way back to Asgard, Thor falls in love with a human, Dr. Jane Foster, who along with Professor Erik Selvig (an astrophysicist and Jane’s mentor), helps him in his quest. We also get a glimpse of Agent Clint Barton, who we’ll later know as Hawkeye.

In the end, Thor sacrifices himself to save a town from a giant robot sent by Loki. He thus becomes worthy and returns to Asgard to confront him.

It is revealed Loki is not Asgardian at all but comes from the race of Ice Giants who were ancient enemies of Odin. (Nonetheless, Loki seems to only want his adoptive father’s love and Thor’s respect.)

When his goals are frustrated, he disappears after the destruction of Asgard’s pathway across the cosmos, the Bifrost (controlled by all-seeing Heimdall.)

The Avengers (2012)

Fictional year: 2012

On Earth, Professor Selvig is studying the Tesseract under S.H.I.E.L.D.’s project.

Loki returns, using The Tesseract as a pathway. With a powerful staff given to him by a super-villain known as Thanos, Loki mind-controls Selvig, and Agent Barton.

Out of desperation, Nick Fury activates “The Avengers Initiative,” asking all the superheroes from the previous films to form a team to fight the seemingly invincible Loki.

Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and The Hulk join forces with the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Thor joins the team shortly after in pursuit of Loki. Since the Bifrost had been destroyed, Odin used “Dark Magic” to send him to Earth.

During a fight, Black Widow manages to break Loki’s mind control over Hawkeye, who then joins The Avengers.

With the help of Selvig, Loki opens a pathway from New York City to let Thanos’ army in, so that they can conquer Earth.

The Avengers fight the alien army and Loki. Eventually, they succeed, as Iron Man takes an atomic bomb through the pathway to destroy the mother-ship. Tony Stark barely makes it back.

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Fictional year: 2013

Tony Stark deals with PTSD following the battle of New York.

He builds an army of Iron Suits and commits to his relationship with Pepper Potts, his longtime assistant, romantic interest, and current CEO of Stark Industries.

With the help of War Machine (renamed Iron Patriot for PR reasons), he fights and defeats an evil scientist whom he angered years before and who had been terrorizing the world.

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Fictional year: 2013

With the help of the Tesseract, Asgard manages to rebuild the Bifrost, and Thor is busy bringing order back to the nine realms.

Loki is imprisoned in Asgard’s dungeons for his crimes.

Back on Earth, Dr. Jane Foster is researching some rare cosmic anomalies and ends up on another planet, where she touches a strange substance called “the Aether”.

This awakens an ancient Dark Elf who seeks the Aether to bring darkness to the universe. He then chases Jane.

Thor, upon learning of this from Heimdall, travels to Earth to bring Jane back to Asgard.

Thor seeks Loki’s help to fight the Dark Elves and protect Jane. Loki is seemingly killed during a battle.

In the end, Thor defeats the Dark Elves and sends the Aether, which turns out to be powered by an Infinity Stone, to an alien being called The Collector for safekeeping.

It is revealed that Loki survived and is impersonating Odin back at Asgard.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Fictional year: 2014

Captain America works for S.H.I.E.L.D. while trying to adjust to contemporary society.

It is revealed that S.H.I.E.L.D. has been thoroughly infiltrated by members of Hydra, who have a plan to bring about world peace through genocide and domination.

Nick Fury is ambushed and almost killed, and Captain America must avoid Hydra agents in pursuit with the help of Black Widow. Especially dangerous for them is an assassin known as “The Winter Soldier”.

It is soon revealed that The Winter Soldier is actually Steve Roger’s best friend Bucky, whose mind is being controlled by Hydra. Captain America and Black Widow join forces and take shelter with a new friend called Sam Wilson (later known as Falcon), who has a high-tech winged suit.

Captain America confronts Bucky and tries to break his hypnosis.

In the end, Captain America, Falcon, Black Widow, and Nick Fury kill Hydra’s leader, dismantle S.H.I.E.L.D., and leak all its classified information to help catch the remainder of Hydra’s double agents.

Bucky saves Captain America from drowning.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Fictional year: 2014

Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, is a charismatic scavenger who is trying to emancipate himself from the crew of pirates that took him from Earth and raised him.

Quill finds a small orb that many people in the universe are willing to pay—or kill—for.

Super-villain Thanos (through a criminal and terrorist named Ronan) sends his favorite adoptive daughter, Gamora, to find the orb.

Gamora’s jealous sister, Nebula, tries to prove herself to Thanos and assists Ronan in chasing the orb as well.

Two bounty hunters, a modified raccoon by the name of Rocket and his companion, a tree-like being called Groot, intercept Quill. Gamora joins them and they all fight on the streets of an alien planet called Xandar.

Xandar police capture and imprison them for disturbing the peace. In prison, they meet Drax, a muscular alien with a score to settle with Ronan and Thanos.

Quill, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax join forces and together escape from prison.

They take the orb to The Collector, who reveals it contains an Infinity Stone. After an accident, they leave The Collector’s place and go back to Xandar.

In the end, the unlikely team manages to use the stone to defeat Ronan, but not before Groot sacrifices himself. Rocket saves a sapling which later becomes “Baby Groot”. The team becomes known as The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Fictional year: 2014

Quill explores his past and meets his father, Ego, who turns out to be a god-like Celestial being who manipulates matter and aims to take over the universe.

Ego is served by an alien called Mantis, who can feel other people’s emotions. She joins the Guardians of The Galaxy.

The pirates who raised Quill, led by Yondu, meet the Guardians and assist them.

Together, the Guardians and Yondu defeat Ego, as Quill discovers he possesses Celestial powers.

Yondu sacrifices himself to save Quill.

Gamora and Nebula reconcile, and they both now want to kill Thanos.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Fictional year: 2015

The Avengers are back together, and they join forces to shut down the remainder of Hydra operations and find Loki’s staff (which he used in the first Avengers film).

They find the staff at the facility where the Maximoff twins were being held. The twins, Pietro and Wanda, are the only people who survived Hydra’s experiments to create supersoldiers.

Pietro, known as Quicksilver, can move at great speed, and Wanda, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch, is a powerful sorceress who can manipulate reality and the mind of her victims.

Tony Stark and Bruce Banner use Loki’s staff, which contains an infinity stone, to create an artificial intelligence called Ultron to protect the Earth from further alien attacks.

Ultron goes rogue and seeks to destroy humanity. He recruits the Maximoff twins and begins assembling an army.

The Avengers build an artificial body containing the mind of Jarvis (Stark’s original artificial intelligence and faithful assistant) and merged with the Mind Stone. The new being is known as Vision.

The Maximoff twins discover Ultron’s plans and join the Avengers to fight him.

Ultron wants to lift a whole city (Sokovia) up to the atmosphere and drop it down to create an extinction-level event. The Avengers manage to stop the extinction, but Sokovia is destroyed.

Pietro is killed in the battle, and Vision ultimately destroys Ultron. The Hulk flies away and disappears in a ship, leaving Black Widow (with whom Banner had developed a relationship) behind.

Ant-Man (2015)

Fictional year: 2015

Scott Lang is an engineer and well-meaning burglar who got arrested for exposing his previous company’s schemes.

Upon his release from prison, he has a hard time finding a job and has a daughter to think of. His ex-wife and her cop boyfriend currently have full custody.

Lang tries to do a burglar job to make some money so he can get closer to his daughter. He breaks into a mansion to steal a safe owned by Hank Pym, a scientist, and former S.H.I.E.L.D. advisor. All that Lang finds in the safe is a suit.

The suit allows its user to shrink into the size of an ant while gaining massive strength. Years before, Pym used it together with his wife to fight crime. They were known as Ant-Man and The Wasp, respectively.

It is revealed Pym arranged the break-in and wants to recruit Scott to take the mantle of Ant-Man. Hank’s daughter Hope is not happy about the plan initially.

Pym’s wife had disappeared during a mission when she shrunk to the size of a subatomic particle, so Hank had been reluctant to let Hope use the suit.

Together with Lang’s friends, Ant-Man, Hope and Hank stop a mad scientist from reproducing and reusing Hank’s shrinking technology. To do so, Scott has to shrink to subatomic size but manages to come back with one of Hank’s gadgets.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Fictional year: 2016

Due to the events in Sokovia and New York, The Avengers are requested to sign “The Sokovia Accords”, which puts them under the UN’s jurisdiction and discretion.

The Avengers get divided into two factions: those who want to sign the accords (Iron Man, Black Widow, War Machine, Vision) and those who don’t (Captain America, Falcon, Hawkeye, and Wanda).

Iron Man leads one faction, Captain America leads the other.

During the signing of the accords, an explosion kills many innocent people, including the king of an African country called Wakanda. There is evidence that the attack was perpetrated by the Winter Soldier, a.k.a. Bucky Barnes (Captain America’s best friend).

The dead king’s son, T’Challa, swears revenge, and as the legendary Black Panther pursues Bucky. He joins Iron Man’s side of the conflict.

Captain America tries to protect his friend, believing he was framed and becomes a fugitive in the process. With the Winter Soldier, he recruits the help of Falcon, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, and Wanda.

Tony recruits a young boy called Peter Parker, who had recently acquired superpowers to become Spiderman. The two factions fight each other.

It is revealed that while under mind control, the Bucky killed Iron Man’s parents.

Even though they discover Bucky was framed to tear the Avengers apart by a man who lost his family in Sokovia, Captain America stays away and takes Bucky to Wakanda.

All the superheroes who helped Captain America are imprisoned.

Black Widow (2021)

Fictional year: 2016

In 1995 young Natasha is living a fake family life with the supersoldier Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, the Black Widow Melina Vostokoff, and her alleged sister Yelena Belova. After stealing S.H.I.E.L.D. intel the family escapes to Cuba where the girls are separated from their fake parents and sent to be trained as Black Widows at the Red Room.

In 2016, Natasha has become a fugitive after violating the Sokovia accords and decided to hide in Norway. After receiving a box of belongings from Yelena, Natasha is traced by Taskmaster, an agent from the Red Room. She discovers she’s carrying some vials with some sort of serum.

Natasha travels to Budapest, where the vials came from, and finds Yelena who reveals to her that Dreykov, leader of the Red Room is alive and still has his army of Black Widows.

Natasha and Yelena free Shostakov, from a prison to learn the whereabouts of Dreykov. He takes them to Melina who is still working for Dreykov.

After a not that pleasing fake-family reunion, they are all captured by Dreykov’s army and taken to the Red Room, which is hidden in the heights. Melina frees Yelena and Shostakov while Natasha, disguised as Melina reaches Dreykov. But she can’t fight him because she had been injected with a mind-controlling pheromone serum that impedes her from hurting Dreykov.

Natasha breaks her nose to stop smelling the pheromone, attacks Taskmaster who turns out to be Dreykov’s daughter Antonia and locks her in a cell. Meanwhile, Melina and Shostakov escape in a plane while Yelena destroys Dreykov’s aircraft where he dies.

Natasha saves Yelena while falling and back on the ground Yelena, Shostakov, Melina, and the surviving Black Widows embark to save others from the mind-controlling serum, while Natasha decides to free the imprisoned avengers who helped Captain America.

In a post-credits scene, after Natasha’s death, Yelena is approached by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and tells her to kill Clit Barton, responsible for Natasha’s Death. This will appear in Hawkeye.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Fictional year: 2016

Peter Parker is excited for the opportunity to become an official member of the Avengers.

He must prove himself and keep helping fight small-scale crimes around New York City with a high-tech spider-suit provided by Tony Stark.

He comes across a black market operation led by The Vulture, focused on stealing and selling alien technology.

Spiderman shuts down the operation and is offered a position on The Avengers and an upgraded suit. He declines the offer, wanting to remain a “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Black Panther (2018)

Fictional year: 2016

Wakanda is a technologically advanced country rich for its large deposits of “vibranuim”, the strongest metal on the planet (from which Captain American’s shield, the Winter Soldier’s arm, and Black Panther’s suit are made).

So far, Wakanda’s riches have remained a secret out of fear others will want to take advantage of their technology.

Wakanda’s new king, T’Challa, also inherited the mantle of the Black Panther from his father, becoming the protector of his country. All the Black Panthers in history have acquired superhuman strength by drinking roots embedded with vibranium.

In the end, after fighting a usurper, T’Challa decides to reveal Wakanda’s secret to assist in humanitarian efforts across the world.

Doctor Strange (2016)

Fictional year: 2016-2017

Stephen Strange is an arrogant world-renowned surgeon who gets into a car accident.

He ends up losing the use of his hands because of nerve damage and travels the world looking for a way to fix them.

He hears of a case where a man regained the use of his severed spine after being “healed” in a faraway mystic temple.

Once he gets there, he discovers magic to be real and begins training as a sorcerer.

He discovers a natural aptitude for the “mystic arts”, gains the favor of a magical cape with a will of its own, and learns to use “The Eye of Agamotto”, which contains an Infinity Stone to control time.

He becomes the guardian of the New York Sanctum, one of the sanctums that protect Earth from supernatural threats.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Fictional year: 2017-2018

Loki has been impersonating Odin for a while, and Thor realizes it. The two travel to Earth, where Loki left Odin under a spell.

Odin, free from the spell, tells the brothers about their sister, Hela, the goddess of death, whose power is unparalleled. Odin dies shortly afterward.

Hela appears and destroys Thor’s hammer. Traveling the Bifrost, both Loki, and Thor fall and end up on another planet while Hela arrives in Asgard.

On the strange planet, Thor finds the Hulk, who’s the champion of the slave arena games organized for the entertainment of the planet’s inhabitants.

The Hulk has not allowed Banner to take charge since he left Earth after the destruction of Sokovia.

Thor recruits the help of Valkyrie, a female Asgardian warrior who retired after she fought Hela millennia before.

Back in Asgard, Heimdall mounts a resistance against Hela and helps survivors to elude her.

With the help of some of the other slaves (including an alien named Korg and his larva-like friend Miek), Loki, Hulk, Valkyrie, and Thor escape the planet and manage to get to Asgard.

Since Hela is too powerful for them, Loki unleashes Ragnarok, the destruction of Asgard, to defeat her. Thor, Valkyrie, Loki, Heimdall, Hulk, and a few Asgardian refugees (together with Korg and Miek) escape in a spaceship.

Loki takes the Tesseract with him from Asgard’s vault.

The survivors are then intercepted by an unidentified ship, who we later find out belongs to Thanos.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Fictional year: 2018

Scott Lang is under house arrest because of his role during the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Hope and Hank Pym are trying to figure out how to rescue Jane (Hope’s mother and Hank’s wife) from the “quantum realm”. They ask Scott’s help, who’s been to the quantum realm.

They have to fend off Ava Starr (a.k.a. Ghost), a woman who experienced a lab accident that left her in terrible pain and with the ability to go through walls. Ava is trying to use Hank Pym’s technology to cure herself.

In the end, they manage to rescue Jane through Scott’s connection with the quantum realm.

Jane promises to help Ava Starr in finding a cure.

In the end, Jane, Hank, and Hope disintegrate while Scott is in the quantum realm trying to fulfill Jane’s promise.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Fictional year: 2018

Thanos’ spaceship intercepts Thor and the Asgardian survivors. While half of them escape in pods, including Valkyrie, Thanos fights Thor, Loki, Heimdall, and Hulk.

Thanos takes the Tesseract from Loki and removes the Infinity Stone therein. He places it in a special glove that can harness the power of the Stones.

Loki and Heimdall are killed while Thor is immobilized. Before he dies, Heimdall summons dark magic to send Hulk back to Earth to warn the rest of the Avengers of Thanos’ imminent arrival.

Back on Earth, Tony Stark is summoned before Doctor Strange, both of whom meet Hulk (now transformed back into Bruce Banner.)

As Banner warns them of the coming danger, Thanos’ lieutenants arrive on Earth. After a fight on the streets of New York, one of them, an alien by the name of Ebony Maw who possesses strong telekinetic abilities, kidnaps Doctor Strange (who protects one of the Infinity Stones.)

During this battle, Hulk refuses to let Banner transform and assist the others.

Spider-Man joins Iron Man in pursuit of Maw to rescue Dr. Strange.

In Edinburgh, more of Thanos’ minions pursue Vision and Wanda in an attempt to steal the Infinity Stone in Vision’s forehead. During the battle, Vision is hurt, but they are saved by the timely arrival of Captain America, Falcon, and Black Widow.

Captain America, Vision, Wanda, Black Widow, and Falcon join War Machine in the Avengers Compound. General Ross expects to arrest them, but War Machine ignores the order. They all decide to head to Wakanda to try and extract Vision’s stone without harming him.

In space, the Guardians of the Galaxy receive a distress signal that leads them to Thor. He tells them they need to travel to a distant planet, Nodavellir, to harness the power of a star and forge a new weapon to replace Mjolnir.

The Guardians decide to split up: Rocket and Groot go with Thor, while Quill, Drax, Gamora, and Mantis travel to the Collector’s compound, where Thanos will strike next to gather more Stones.

The Guardians arrive too late, as Thanos has already obtained another Infinity Stone. He kidnaps Gamora so he can question her about the location of one of the final Stones. He extracts the information from her by torturing Gamora’s sister, Nebula, whom he caught while she was trying to assassinate him.

Gamora and Thanos arrive in Vormir, where Red Skull (the villain from Captain America: The First Avenger) ended up as the keeper of the Stone. Red Skull informs Thanos that only by sacrificing what he loves the most he can obtain the Stone, so he reluctantly throws Gamora off a cliff, killing her.

Iron Man and Spiderman manage to kill Ebony Maw and rescue Dr. Strange. They decide to go to Thanos’ home planet, Titan (where Maw was planning to meet his master) to ambush him.

Nebula escapes captivity and sends a signal to the Guardians of the Galaxy to meet her at Titan, revealing that’s where they can find Thanos.

On Titan, Quill, Drax, and Mantis meet Iron Man, Spiderman, and Dr. Strange. They plan to fight Thanos together and take the glove from him.

Dr. Strange uses the power of his Infinity Stone to see millions of possible futures and finds there’s only one where they can win

Thanos arrives on Titan and reveals the reason for his plans of killing half the life in the universe: only then could life be sustainable. According to Thanos, life, if left unchecked, will destroy itself

After a long fight, Thanos defeats the team and takes the Stone from Dr. Strange.

Back in Wakanda, Captain America reunites with Bucky, Black Panther, and the others (Vision, Wanda, Black Widow, Falcon, War Machine, and Banner.)

Banner is using a massive Stark Suit since Hulk still refuses to transform.

Thanos’ army arrives in Wakanda and nearly overwhelms the Avengers, but Thor, Rocket, and Groot, having forged Thor’s new weapon (an ax that can summon the Bifrost, the rainbow pathway that travels across the cosmos), arrive to push back.

Thanos gets to Earth and, missing only the Stone in Vision’s forehead, defeats The Avengers. Wanda destroys Vision’s Stone, killing Vision in the process, but Thanos reverses time (using his glove) and manages to restore Vision’s Stone.

With all the Stones in hand, Thanos snaps his fingers, killing half the life in the universe. Several Avengers, Guardians, and other characters turn to dust (literally), including Falcon, Black Panther, Spiderman, Bucky, Drax, Quill, Groot, Wanda, Strange, and Nick Fury.

Thor managed to severely wound Thanos, but couldn’t ultimately stop him and Thanos teleports away with a damaged glove.

Nick Fury manages to send a signal to Captain Marvel before he disintegrated.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Fictional year: 2023

23 days after Thanos’ snap, Tony Stark and Nebula are finally saved by Caron Danvers just in time before they run out of oxygen.

Back on Earth, the remaining Avengers are trying to locate Thanos and recover the Infinity Stones to reverse the snap and bring everybody out. They find him on an uninhabited planet but realize he’s destroyed the stones. Thor kills Thanos.

Five years later, Scott Lang is freed from the Quantum Realm after a rat pushes one button from the van that’s been secured in a warehouse. He reaches the Avengers Compound and meets Captain America and Natasha Romanoff and suggests they could travel back in time and secure the stones.

They try to reach Tony Stark first, who’s leading a simpler life with Pepper Pots and their daughter Morgan. He sends them away claiming that the idea is silly and that he doesn’t want to risk what he has now

The team finds Banner, who has now merged the best attributes of the Hulk and himself and they all try to make Lang’s theory work. In the meantime, Tony figures out how to travel back in time and joins the team. They all go find the remaining Avengers and embark on a mission through time to retrieve the six Infinity Stones.

Scott, Steve, Tony, and Bruce go to 2012-New York, where the first Avengers movie took place. Bruce goes to visit Dr. Strange, who is still a regular doctor at that time and meets the Ancient One. After some discussion, she agrees to give him the Time Stone when discovering that Dr. Strange himself gave it to Thanos.

Scott, Steve, and Tony go to the Stark Tower, Steve successfully takes the Mind Stone from the Hydra agents but Tony and Scott fail to take the Space Stone from past Tony. 2012-Loki takes the stone in the confusion and his story continues in the series Loki. After the failure, they meet and agree that Tony and Bruce should return and take the two stones they’ve retrieved, while Tony and Steve go back in time once again to 1970, where both the Space Stone and more Pym Particles can be found in the same place. They succeed.

Meanwhile Thor and Rocky arrive at 2013-Asgard where they have to find Jane Foster and extract the Reality Stone from her. Thor sees his mother and can’t help but talk to her while Rocket goes for the Stone. Both have to flee to avoid being caught but before leaving Thor manages to take his hammer, Mjolnir.

Rhodes, Nebula, Natasha, and Clint go to 2014-Space. Natasha and Clint are welcomed by the Red Skull at Vormir; he tells them that to take the Soul Stone they have to sacrifice a loved one. After some battling, Natasha sacrifices herself. Clint has the Stone.

Rhodes and Nebula go to Morag where Peter Quill first stole the Power Stone. They knock him down and take the stone, but right when Rhodes leaves, Nebula’s implants link to her old self and 2014-Thanos sees that he succeeded in his plan and that the Avengers are trying to reverse his snap. Thanos sends 2014-obedient-Nebula back in the present to prepare his army’s arrival.

Back in the present, they put the stones in a gauntlet designed by Tony. Banner, being the most resistant to radiation, puts it on, and snaps his fingers bringing everybody back to life. Right away, Thanos’ arrives with his entire army and the final battle begins.

Tony, Thor, and Captain America try to fight Thanos but he’s overpowering him. Just when everything seems lost, Dr. Strange starts bringing all the mighty heroes that had vanished with the snap.

Tony puts on the gauntlet and snaps his fingers knowing he’s going to die. Thanos and his army vanish and Tony passes. The Avengers held a funeral for Tony, Thor names Valkyrie Queen of Asgard and leaves with the Guardians of the Galaxy, while Steve Rogers sets up to travel back in time to return the stones and Mjolnir to where they belonged. He decides to stay in the past and have a life with Carter. Steve meets the Falcon, Bucky, and Banner but he’s old and gives Falcon his shield.

Loki (2021)

Fictional year: 2012/2024?

After stealing the Tesseract, 2012-Loki is immediately caught by agents of a bureaucratic organization called the Time Variance Authority (TVA). This organization lives outside time or space, and they’re in charge of keeping the Sacred Timeline running.

He meets Mobius, an agent that wants to recruit Loki to find a Loki Variant who has been attacking TVA agents in different timelines.

Loki and Mobius travel through different timelines looking for that renegade Loki Variant but fail to catch them, but Loki realizes the variant is hiding at specific moments of chaos where the TVA fails to monitor the timeline.

They travel to a hurricane in 2050 and finally meet the Loki Variant. She’s a female Loki that goes by the name of Sylvie Laufeydottir. In Alabama, Sylvie uses a stash of Reset Charges to bomb the Sacred Timeline creating several time branches. She scapes through a Timedoor and Loki flees with her.

Loki and Sylvie team up in an attempt to bring down the Timekeepers, the god-like figures behind the TVA.

While traveling and trying to survive and escape the TVA, Loki discovers that everybody working at the TVA are variants themselves that were kidnapped from the Sacred Timeline.

Eventually, Loki and Sylvie are caught by the TVA. Loki convinces Mobius about what he’s discovered. Just when Mobius is about to free Loki he’s pruned (which means dying). Loki and Sylvie are taken before the Timekeepers and we all learn that they don’t exist and that they’re just some cheap animatronics.

Loki gets pruned, Sylvie is ready to fight, and learns that Loki isn’t entirely gone but sent to a place called the Void at the end of time. She prunes herself.

At the Void, Loki discovers a whole set of Loki Variants. He finds Mobius and Sylvie and they devised a plan to defeat Alioth, a terrible monster that terrorizes those in the Void. They realize Alioth is a gatekeeper.

With the help of other Loki variants, especially Classic Loki, Loki and Sylvie manage to neutralize Alioth and enter the Citadel at the End of Time. They meet He Ho Remains, the creator of the TVA.

He explains that he had to create the TVA in the aftermath of a Multiversal War to prevent evil variants to take over. Sylvie sends Loki back to the TVA and kills He WHo Remains with a sword.

The Sacred Timeline is destroyed opening the Multiverse.

Back in the TVA, Loki finds Mobius but realizes that they don’t know who that is. He returned to a Variant of the TVA where He Who Remains rules. He’s most likely Kang the Conqueror one of the evilest variants.

WandaVision (2021)

Fictional year: 2023

Two weeks after the evens in Endgame, Wanda and Vision seem to be living the perfect suburban life inside classic American Sitcoms of the 50s and 60s.

By the end of episode 2, we learn they’re inside a hex created by Wanda. We also learn that she’s now pregnant.

As they move to the 70s everything is now all in full color, in the plot of their series, Wanda is trying to hide that her pregnancy is all happening in one day. Her neighbor, Geraldine, helps her deliver her twins but Geraldine all of a sudden confronts her about Wanda’s twin brother Pietro, killed by Ultron. Wanda is furious and sends Geraldine out of the Hex. We learn she’s Monica Rambeau, María’s daughter from Captain Marvel.

Outside the Hex, Monica is back working with S.W.O.R.D. We learn that after the snap, she returns and starts working with Jimmy Who (Ant-Man) and Darcy Lewis ( Thor ) to solve a missing person’s case. They discover that a whole town went missing and are now inside Wanda’s Hex.

) to solve a missing person’s case. They discover that a whole town went missing and are now inside Wanda’s Hex. In the 80s, Vision starts getting suspicious; he then receives an email from S.W.O.R.D. explaining that Wanda is controlling everything and everyone inside the Hex.

Wanda finds a drone from S.W.O.R.D and comes outside the Hex to confront them. She tells them to leave her and her reality alone and expands the Hex turning everyone there into circus characters.

Vision confronts her but right when there about to fight, the door knocks and Pietro (from the X-Men universe) arrives. Wanda has no clue.

It’s the 2000s, and the idyllic romantic life is falling apart while their twins, who have grown all of a sudden are discovering their superpowers.

On Halloween night, while they dress up with their comic costumes, Vision wanders through the outskirts of town and finds Darcy, who was sucked into the Hex. She explains the extent of Wanda’s control and power.

Monica goes back to the Hex. Wanda is depressed, and Agnes her annoying neighbor offers to babysit the twins. Vision is not around.

Monica confronts Wanda, but Agnes appears and takes Wanda to her house. She now reveals that she’s Agatha Harkness, a witch that’s been behind many of the strange events in the town. Wanda can’t do anything because Agatha’s house is protected with a spell.

We learn that Wanda stole Vision’s body and created a false reality inside the hex where Vision and her kids can only live. Wanda fights Agatha and becomes the Scarlett Witch. Vision and the twins must disappear with the Hex and Wanda is alone again.

In a post-credit scene, Wanda is seen reading an ancient book of spells when she suddenly listens to her kids asking for help. The multiverse is open.

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Fictional year: 2023

Currently at cinemas.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Fictional year: 2023

Six months after the Blip, Sam, the Falcon, gives away Captain America’s shield to a museum. The government names soldier John Walker the new Captain America. Bucky confronts Sam, who claims he doesn’t feel he should’ve taken over the Cap’s position.

An anarchist group of displaced people after the Blip, called the Flag Smashers, are shipping Super Soldier Serum. It seems that the leader is a young woman, Karli Morgenthau.

Sam meets Isaiah Bradley, a black soldier, who was experimented on with the Serum.

Bucky and Sam rescue Zemo, Civil War’s villain, from a prison in Berlin. They meet Sharon Carter, who is living in exile, at Mandripoor.

Together they go to Latvia looking for Karli. They meet Walker, who is trying to solve the case as well. The Dora Milaje Ayo also appears in Latvia wanting to take Zemo back to Wakanda to be trialed.

After some confrontations between all parts, Walker takes the serum, and his teammate gets killed; enraged Walker kills the Flag-Smasher that did it with Captain America’s shield right in front of a huge crowd. His image is tainted.

Sam and Bucky retrieve the shield while Walker is removed from his role as Captain America. He’s visited by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine who wants to gather some antiheroes.

Everything seems calm until they realize there’s an attempt to assault the GRC in New York.

Sam assumes his role as Captain America and engages in the fight with the Flag Smashers, who we learn are controlled by Sharon. Karli dies, the rest of the Smashers are killed by Zemo’s butler, Bucky makes amends with the people he hurt as the Winter Soldier, Sam plans a special exhibition at the Smithsonian honoring Isaiah Bradley, Carter is working back with the US Government.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Fictional year: 2024

In ancient times, Xu Wenwu finds ten mystical rings that give him power. He becomes a conquerer. In 1996, during a mission, he meets Ying Li, a woman from an ancient magical village called Ta Lo. They fall in love, Wenwu quits his enterprises and the couple has two children.

In the present (2024), Shang-Chi is living in San Francisco working as a hotel valet with his best friend Katy Chen. One day he’s assaulted on a bus, and he fights back revealing he has a not-so-normal past.

In the fight, he learns they are working for the Ten Rings and since they took a pendant his mother gave him, he decides to find her sister in Macau. Kate goes with him.

In Macau, Shang, his sister, and Kate are captured and taken to their father, the leader of the Ten Rings. He tells them their mother is alive and that they have to attack Ta Lo to rescue her. They are certain their mother is dead.

They escape with the help of Trevor Slattery (the actor who claimed to be the leader of the Ten Rings in Iron Man 3) and manage to reach Ta Lo, where their aunt explains that the Dweller-in-Darkness, an imprisoned dragon-like creature, lures people by imitating the voices of their loved ones to unleash him.

Wenwu arrives at Ta Lo with his army and Shang-Chi and the people of Ta Lo fight him. Wenwu manages to free the Dweller who frees his army of soul eaters. Soon, both the Ten Rings and the people of Ta Lo join forces to kill the creatures.

Wenwu dies, Shang-Chi gets the rings and goes back with Kate to San Francisco where they’re recruited by Wong (from Dr. Strange). They discuss with Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers about the rings.

Eternals (2021)

Fictional year: 2023

The Eternals are a group of creatures created to protect the Earth from Deviants. Throughout time they have helped humans whenever they have been attacked by the Deviants but they can’t meddle in human conflicts.

In the present time, Sersi and Spirit are attacked by a Deviant and Ikaris comes to help. They decide to meet the rest of the Eternals since they believed Deviants had been destroyed. They also learn that Ajak, their leader, is dead.

Little by little, they recruit the rest of the team: Kingo, Gilgamesh, Thena, Druig, Phastos, and Makkari at different parts of the world, while they also encounter other Deviants.

Sersi is named leader of the Eternals but soon discovers that like them, Earth was created to generate the energy necessary for a Celestial to be born. That time has come, and Earth is doomed.

They travel to a volcanic island in the Indian ocean where the Celestial is being born and soon learn that Ikaris killed Ajak when she told him she wanted to stop this. The team fights Ikaris and Sersi manages to take power from all of them to stop Tiamut from being born.

Two weeks later, Thena, Makkari, and Druig set for Space to find more Eternals and warn them. In a post-credits scene, they meet Eros, Thanos’ brother, and Thena’s cousin.

Sersi goes back to London but is abducted. Her boyfriend Whitman goes back to the museum and opens a family heirloom that reveals an ancient sword that will be relevant in the future of the MCU.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Fictional year: 2024

A sandstorm-like monster ravages a small town in Mexico; Maria Hill and Nick Fury go to investigate.

Back in New York, Peter and his schoolmates are preparing for a school trip to Europe where Peter wants to conquer the heart of MJ while trying to move on from the loss of Tony Stark.

In Venice, a water-based creature comes out of the canal and attacks the city. Peter, who wanted to forget about Spider-Man during the summer, has to fight it along with a mysterious figure. At night, and after dodging his calls, Nick Fury finds him in Venice and takes him to a secret operations room.

There he meets Mysterio, the man who helped him fight the water monster. He explains that these are Elementals from another dimension and the next one, fire-based is expected to attack Prague.

Fury manages to change the school trip plans to Prague and as predicted the Elemental appears. Together, Spider-Man and Mysterio defeat this creature and after some talking, Peter gives Mysterio a pair of high-tech glasses that used to belong to Tony Stark.

After Peter leaves, Mysterio reveals himself as the big villain of the movie and how the Elementals are just optical illusions created with drones.

Peter finds out the whole scheme and rushes to Berlin to warn Fury but he’s intercepted by Mysterio. Peter finds out that the next attack will be in London where his friends are and, with Happy’s help, gets a new suit.

In London, Peter confronts Mysterio and after a long fight, Mysterio dies, not before making the world know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

Hawkeye (2021)

Fictional year: 2024

In 2012, little Kate Bishop experiences the alien attack from the first Avengers movie right from her penthouse in New York. She is amazed by one particular Avenger, Hawkeye.

Back in the present, Clint Barton is spending some quality time with his family in New York when he sees on the news that a person dressed in Ronin’s (his alter ego) suit appears on the news. He tries to find it discovering that the person the now young woman Kate, stole the suit from an illegal sale.

Both will try to retrieve the suit and get rid of it while clearing Kate from any danger. In the mid-time, Yelena Romanoff, Natasha’s sister, will try to take vengeance for her sister’s death.

Also, there’s a woman by the name of Maya Lopez, who wants to avenge the murder of her father and destroy Ronin. Clinton discovers Kingpin (from Daredevil ) is behind the whole organization.

) is behind the whole organization. Eventually, being chased by everybody, Lopez discovers the mind behind her father’s death wasn’t Ronin precisely, and that it is not the boyfriend of Kate’s mother the one involved in criminal activities but her mother herself.

Kate confronts her mother on Christmas Eve, Clint fights Yelena and tells her the truth behind Natasha’s death, Eleanor (Kate’s mother is arrested), and Lopez appears to have ended with Kingpin.

Clint Barton and Kate go to spend Christmas with Clint’s family, and we learn that Laura, his wife, was some sort of agent for S.H.I.E.L.D.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Fictional year: 2024

After Mysterio reveals that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, he becomes a public enemy. Trying to go back to ‘normality’ Peter reaches Dr. Strange and asks for help to make people forget Peter is Spider-Man.

Things don’t go well, and the spell opens a portal that allows those who know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man from other realities to come into his universe. They are mostly villains.

Peter encounters the first villain on the highway; it’s Doc Ock and he wants revenge. After a fight, Peter manages to control him but another villain makes his appearance, the Green Goblin.

Dr. Strange imprisons him and The Lizard and explains that there are more visitors. The villains appeared in this universe right before dying and if they return that will be their fate.

Peter wants to help them change their fates but Strange is persistent that they have to return. Peter steals the device and traps Strange in the mirror reality. With the help of Ned and MJ, he traps Electro and The Sandman.

Norman Osborn finds Peter’s aunt, May, and tells them he wants to go back home so all start working on cures for all the villains. Just when they’re about to cure them, Norman reveals it was all a sham to finally defeat Peter. In the fight, Aunt May dies and all of them escape.

Ned and MJ are guarding the reset device and Strange’s ring. Ned says he wishes he could see Peter Parker; a portal is opened and a Peter Parker walks through. It’s Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. Moments after, they do the same and Tobey Maguire’s Peter makes his entrance.

They all find Tom Holland’s Peter and convince him to carry out his plan. They make the cures and set a trap for the villains to appear.

In the final fight, all three Spider-Mans fight the villains and cure them one by one. All except the Green Goblin. Tom’s Peter is about to kill Norman, but Tobey’s Peter convinces him that they’re not like that. Norman hurts Tobey’s Peter.

Just when it’s all lost, Strange goes out of his imprisonment and uses the device just in time because other Spider-Man villains are starting to appear. He does it with an enchantment that will make everybody forget about Peter Parker.

Everybody goes back to their reality. Peter is all alone now and starts over.

Moon Knight (2022)

Fictional year: 2024?

Steven Grant is a man working at a museum gift shop in London with great knowledge of Egyptian history and mythology. He thinks he has a sleeping disorder for which he ties himself to his bed every night.

One night, he wakes up on the outskirts small European town and suddenly armed men start chasing them. He runs to the town and discovers the whole town is some sort of cult that follows a man by the name of Arthur Harrow. He has a cane and a scales tattoo that can determine if a person will always be good or bad. Those marked as evil by his scales die by the power of the Egyptian goddess Ammit.

Harrow finds out that Steven has a golden scarab and sends his men to find him. He blacks out and wakes to find all the men killed or hurt. He keeps running. All this time he’s been listening to a voice that commands him to give up his body and keep the scarab safe. Every time he’s about to lose to the men, he blacks out and wakes to discover they’re all hurt. He wakes back in his bed.

Steven is trying to carry out with his life but discovers that it wasn’t a bad dream but something that happened. He missed a couple of days proving it wasn’t a dream. Harrow is now in London and chases Steven to the Museum. He explains his cause for Ammit but Steven runs. He is then chased by an ancient jackal to the museum’s bathroom. On the reflection of the bathroom, we see Steven, only that he isn’t Steven but another personality called Marc Spector (he had found a phone in his apartment and called a woman who called him Marc). Marc asks him to surrender his body to finish with the jackal. He does and we see Moon Knight for the first time.

Steven is arrested by the ‘police’ but is taken to Harrow. Layla, the woman he spoke to on the phone, and Marc’s wife, finds him and tries to help him. Marc is the avatar of Egyptian God Konshu and they need to keep the scarab safe to avoid Harrow freeing Ammit. Steven gets his Moon Knight suit but ends up surrendering to Marc to end with Harrow. The latter takes the Scarab and Marc wakes up in Cairo to try to stop him.

After a failed reunion with other avatars, Marc and Layla try to find a map to Ammit’s tomb. They find it but need Konshu to recreate the night he was banished by the other gods to see the constellations. By doing so, the gods trap Konshu. Mark has no power.

Layla and Marc find the tomb. Steven takes over the body to help with his knowledge. Harrow arrives so Layla and Steven take different ways to find the statuette of Ammit. Layla is approached by Harrow who tells him that Marc knows how her father was murdered. Steven finds the tomb of Alexander the Great and inside him Ammit’s statuette. Layla finds him but instead of running, she starts questioning him about her father. Marc takes over, but Harrow finds them. He is shot and wakes up in a psychiatric ward.

Harrow seems to be the director of the hospital and is interrogating Marc. He escapes and finds a sarcophagus in one of the rooms. He opens it and Steven comes out. They both have a body of their own. They are approached by a hippopotamus dressed in ancient Egyptian attire. It’s the goddess Taweret.

They learn that they died in the tomb and now their hearts must be balanced to reach Egyptian heaven. To do so they have to go through their lives. We learn how Marc became Moon Knight the night Layla’s father died and he was shot. We also learn that Marc’s little brother died when he was a child and his mother blamed Marc for it. To protect himself from his mother’s abuse Marc created Steven based on an action movie hero.

Their scales never balance and Steven sacrifices himself to save Marc. Marc wakes up in the Field of Reeds (heaven). He tells Taweret that he wants to go back and save Steven which he does.

In the midtime, Harrow frees Ammit who starts judging people in Cairo and killing them. Layla manages to free Konshu after Taweret tells her Marc and Steven need her to do that. When Steven comes back, Konshu manages to bright both of them back to life. Moon Knight, with both Steven and Marc’s attires, fights Harrow.

Layla becomes Taweret’s avatar which grants her powers and a great suit.

Just when they’re about to lose they blackout and wake up to see they have defeated Harrow. They trap Ammit on his body but refuse to kill him. Steven/Marc wake up at their London apartment.

In the post-credit scene, Harrow is now trapped in a psychiatric ward. A mysterious man dressed in black takes him out and pushes him to a white limo. Inside is Konshu who introduces him to his new avatar, Jake Lockley. He is the third personality of Marc Spector and a dangerous one.

