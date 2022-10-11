The Grinch will have his own horror movie called ‘The Mean One’

“I must stop this whole thing! Why, for fifty-three years I’ve put up with it now! I MUST Stop this Christmas from coming!... But HOW?”

The Grinch, that green-colored creature who hates Christmas and who, as we learned in the movie starring Jim Carey, only wished to have friends and be accepted in society, will now be the protagonist of a horror movie that promises to be 100 times meaner than the beloved Christmas story.

Just as it happened when Winnie Pooh left Disney’s property, and Blood and Honey was announced, Dr. Seuss’ character will now be a terrifying monster. Instead of discovering the true meaning of Christmas, the Grinch will discover that his true desire isn’t just ruining people’s Christmas. This is the original synopsis of the movie:

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The Mean One (David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living high on a mountain above the town of Newville, hating the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were victims of ‘The Mean One’ 20 Christmases earlier, returns to town to seek closure.” But Cindy is about to discover that her big enemy, with a heart two sizes too small, is still just as evil as before.

Who will be this evil, ferocious Grinch? None other than David Howard Thornton, best known as Art the Clown from Damien Leone’s Terrifier Halloween tapes. So he’s got plenty of experience when it comes to being a character who was originally meant to amuse people... and now he’s a villain who hates the holidays.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The best thing is that we won’t have to wait long to see this film about the Grinch who stole Christmas (and did much worse things than that) because it opens on December 15 of this year.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte