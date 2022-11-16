Disney is already working on ‘The Princess Diaries 3!′

Here’s everything we know about the return of Mia Thermopolis from the hit film ‘The Princess Diaries.’

Stop everything, Mia Thermopolis and Anne Hathaway fans! The Princess Diaries is coming back very soon! The Hollywood Reporter, exclusively confirmed that Disney+ is preparing The Princess Diaries 3, the third installment of the sequel starring Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

It should be noted that the news comes after years of speculation of a possible return, as we recall that in 2016, Garry Marshall, the director of the first installment, mentioned the possibility of continuing the story. For her part, Anne Hathaway revealed in 2019 the existence of a script.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We all really want it to be made, we just don’t want to make it unless it’s perfect; because we love this movie as much as you do,” Anne Hathaway said at the time.

Will Anne Hathaway be in The Princess Diaries 3?

Although there is no information yet on whether the actress who starred in the two previous films will return to play the beloved Mia Thermopolis, what is known is that Debra Martin Chase will be in charge of production, and Aadrita Mukerji of the script.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the other hand, the media confirmed that it will not be a reboot; therefore, it will be the continuation of the story that we already know and that we fell in love with. Still, both Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews have declared that if the story is perfect they would love to play back the heads of Genovia’s royalty. Also, it wouldn’t be The Princess Diaries without them!

When was The Princess Diaries released?

The Princess Diaries was released in theaters in August 2001. The sequel came in August 2004. In short, 18 years have passed since we last saw Mia Thermopolis and Queen Clarisse, so we couldn’t be happier about the arrival of a new installment.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte