The Portrait of Depression: The Painful Story Behind ‘The Whale.’

‘The Whale’ is a painful portrayal of how depression is endured in real life.

The Whale has been one of the most talked about films in recent months, not only for Brendan Fraser’s iconic return to the big screen but also for its painful portrayal of how depression is experienced in real life and the impact it can have on our lives.

The film premiered in the fall of 2022 during the Venice Film Festival. It was directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter. The latter went through a series of events, including depression, for ten years; this allowed him to capture a painful story that shows the face that no one shows you amid pain and suffering.

The story that inspired The Whale

The Whale is not entirely inspired by a true story, that is, there wasn’t a Charlie with this particular moral conflict. Instead, the film and the play -which was the one adapted to the big screen- were inspired by Samuel D. Hunter’s life experiences; he’s the screenwriter of both projects.

Hunter himself revealed that the story behind his script came to him after he asked his students at a public university in New Jersey to write an honest essay about their life and what they thought about it. It was one of the assignments that caused him to confront the possibility of approaching a story from the terrifying side of personal experiences, the darkness that we often enter into and is not portrayed with the same intensity as in reality.

Hunter describes himself as “gay from Idaho, who attended a fundamentalist Christian school, struggled with depression and self-medicated with food since his late teens and early 20s;″ this led to him writing a draft in which his main character confronted his faith and his role as a Mormon missionary as he discovered himself in intimacy. Later, becoming a father with her husband gave her another perspective on the story, so she decided to direct it towards a null relationship between a father and a daughter.

Hunter spent a decade working on ‘The Whale’ and first saw the fruits of his labor in the theater until director Darren Aronofsky bought the rights to bring it to the seventh art. This career achievement Hunter focused primarily on “the tragedy of isolation and the redemptive value of human connection.”

The Whale

Brendan Fraser’s return to the screen has been triumphant for many, as he worked a masterful performance that even integrated him to be nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars 2023. The actor underwent a physical and mental characterization of his character that has positioned him as one of the best performers in recent years.

The Whale tells the story of Charlie, an overweight man who lives in absolute solitude and if it weren’t for a nurse and friend who visits him every day, the professor dedicated to teaching online classes would live away from the world completely. Charlie is immersed in a dark depression since the death of his partner and the former student for whom he abandoned his wife and young daughter, so he has fallen into a tormenting self-destructive spiral and abandoned himself.

Story written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva

