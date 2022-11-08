Tim Burton and Johnny Depp could work together on new films very soon

At least that’s what Burton says, who assures that it doesn’t matter who the actor is as long as it’s right for the character.

Tim Burton and Johnny Depp are one of those movie duos that go back forever, and not just because of their artistic visions. Neither has been without controversy, both have gone through scandalous divorces and, according to those who have worked with them, they are not easy people to deal with (we already talked, for example, about how Burton got all the credit for The Nightmare before Christmas when Henry Selick directed the film).

Now that Johnny Depp has come out victorious of a trial that was more like a real-life soap opera, some people are taking him back to participate in new projects as if he were a hero to be vindicated.

It was recently announced that Johnny Depp would be the special guest at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show. He also continues to be the image of brands like Dior and announced the French film, Jeanne Du Barry. Now Tim Burton, the legendary film director, says he would love to work with the actor again.

It’s been 10 years since Burton and Depp last worked together on a film project. It was on the failed Dark Shadows, which critics hated (but which has a great soundtrack and Alice Cooper’s special performance, we’ll give him that). Now, in an interview with Reuters, the director said he is open to the possibility of working with Depp.

“If (Johnny Depp) was the right actor for the role, for sure,” he said. “I think with anyone, I just, I never work with anyone, not even my friends, it’s not like a party. I’d always like to try him or anyone,” said Burton, who has also directed his ex-wife Helena Bonham Carter in such films as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Big Fish (2003), Planet of the Apes (2001), Corpse Bride (2005), Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016), and the aforementioned Dark Shadows (2012). “What’s the role, what are we going to do, is it the right thing, is it the right character? I take things on that basis and not others.”

For now, the most recent Tim Burton project we can see on the small screen is Wednesday, his first TV series based on the character of Wednesday from The Addams Family, which will be premiered on Netflix on November 23.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

