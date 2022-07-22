5 true crime series you can find righ now on Netflix

We share with you some of the true crime mini documentary series you can watch on the streaming platform.

True crime series and movies are among the most successful in recent times due to the intrigue, suspense, and mystery they present. That is why this type of productions usually occupy the first places of the most watched on different streaming platforms.

Following the steps of the investigators after having discovered an event, are some of the aspects that ensure the success of these films; and at the same time it is a formula that has been working for years, new productions try to replicate and improve.

There are series with ruthless criminals and highly complex personalities that present a handful of surprising twists that keep us hooked without a doubt. The vast majority of the titles are very well known as is the case of Ted Bundy, which makes the plots more attractive and consumed by viewers.

Therefore, here are five docu-series that you can find on Netflix and that will easily catch you.

Night Stalker: On the Hunt for a Serial Killer

This is a four-episode miniseries that documents the investigation of a brutal crime spree that began in the U.S. state of California in June 1984 through the spring of 1985.

The series presents the police process along with images of some crime scenes, as well as some archives of the various media that covered the details of the various attacks perpetuated by Richard Ramirez, who was nicknamed ‘the night stalker’.

This miniseries not only shows us the tireless efforts of the police to catch the man responsible for at least 14 murders, among other crimes, but also the turbulent childhood and adolescence of the protagonist.

Conversations with Killers: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Ted Bundy is one of America’s most notorious serial killers. In this four-episode documentary miniseries, we are shown the audiotaped interviews conducted with him, as well as a series of images of the crimes he committed in the 1970s.

Bundy was known for being handsome, charismatic, charming and intelligent, which makes him an even creepier person. In conversations or interviews we can hear Bundy talk about his crimes and things that have nothing to do with him, but what he used as a distraction like mentioning that one day he decided to have a hamburger for breakfast.

In these four episodes you will be able to enter Bundy’s mind and hear from his own time the chilling 30 events.

The Yorkshire Ripper

In this four-episode miniseries, Netflix shows us one of the darkest chapters of England’s criminal history, the Yorkshire Ripper, came to be compared to Jack the Ripper, the famous London serial killer.

Over a period of five years, between the late 1970s and early 1980s, Peter Sutcliffe used a similar modus operandi to Jack between 1888 and 1891.

The miniseries dives into the police investigation to catch Sutcliffe, one of the biggest and most expensive manhunts the British police have ever faced.

The Raincoat Killer: The Capture of a Korean Predator

This three-episode documentary miniseries revolves around Yoo Young-Chul, who committed crimes between 2003 and 2004 in South Korea, making him one of the most feared serial killers in the country.

His victims were wealthy elderly people and masseurs, and he used to wear a raincoat. Young-Chul confessed to cannibalizing his victims in order to hide them.

Crime Scene: Murder in Times Square

This three-episode documentary miniseries shows the crimes of Richard Cottingham, who in the late 1970s murdered at least 11 women in New York City and New Jersey over a 13-year period.

Cottingham, better known as ‘The New York Ripper,’ confessed to committing between 85 and 100 murders. The series takes us into the mystery surrounding Cottingham’s various crimes, as well as the mistakes the police made that allowed him to go undetected for so long.

Story originally published by Cultura Colectiva in Spanish.

