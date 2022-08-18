She-Hulk: Who is she and where does she fit into the Marvel timeline?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with the adventures of the Hulk’s lawyer cousin.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally premiering on Disney Plus. The new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has generated great expectations, as it will be the first live-action work in which the fourth wall will be broken and will bring back one of the most beloved characters by fans: Daredevil.

With so many series and movies, it is very likely that you don’t know at what point in history this series takes place, so here we tell you so you don’t miss anything about this new phase of the MCU.

If you have seen the previews of the series, you will have noticed the appearance of two classic characters of the MCU. The first is the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong (Benedict Wong), who replaced Doctor Strange in the post after the “Blip” produced by Thanos. The second is Abomination, the alter ego of Emil Blonsky, the enemy from the second Hulk film (and first in the MCU) who will again be played by Tim Roth.

If you saw Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, you’ll remember that Fight Club features Wong and Abomination; which tells us that the events of She-Hulk take place after this film.

This was confirmed by Jessica Gao, the lead writer and executive producer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She stated that everything takes place shortly after what we saw in Shang-Chi. “It’s not years later. It’s a relatively short period of time,” she said in an interview with TVLine.

We know that Shang-Chi takes place after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier but before Eternals, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man No Way Home, and Hawkeye. Obviously, it also takes place long after everything we saw in Avengers Endgame.

In case you don’t remember, this Marvel Phase 4 saw the release of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and will close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. It was also the phase that saw the premiere of Disney Plus series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If..., Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and I Am Groot.

Critics who have already seen She-Hulk: Attorney at Law consider it to be the best comedy that Phase 4 of the MCU has had.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

