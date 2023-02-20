William and Kate Gave Guillermo Del Toro a Standing Ovation at the BAFTAs

The Prince and Princess of Wales gave Guillermo del Toro a standing ovation when he received his BAFTA award for Best Animated Film for “Pinocchio;” the Mexican filmmaker is getting closer to the Oscar.

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, applauded Guillermo del Toro after winning the BAFTA with his animated adaptation of Pinocchio. This film by the Mexican film director has been a success and has shown the world that he is getting closer to the Oscar once again for his impeccable work that most people believe deserves to be recognized throughout the world, even by British royalty itself.

Pinocchio is considered one of Del Toro’s best works, making the spending of more than ten years that he dedicated to the film worthwhile. This time, he stood out during the BAFTA gala awards, an event that is organized by the British Academy of Film and Television.

Prince William and Kate Middleton applauded Guillermo del Toro

The BAFTA gala took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, where the Duke and Duchess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, stood present. They could not contain themselves with the applause and congratulations when Guillermo del Toro was awarded the Best Animated Film prize for Pinocchio.

The award was announced by actor Jamie Dornan in a category that contemplated films such as Turning Red, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Marcel: the Shell with Shoes On and, of course, Pinocchio. William and Kate could not help smiling and standing ovation after Guillermo del Toro was called on stage to receive his award and, of course, upon hearing the emotional speech from the Mexican filmmaker.

“Thank you very much. I wanna thank Netflix, especially Ted Sarandos, for thinking a few years ago that a musical of ‘Pinocchio’ about life and death where everybody dies at the end, during the rise of (Benito) Mussolini was a good idea”, said the director.

“I wanna thank the Academy, the British Academy, not only for this honor but also for allowing us, as an animated movie, to participate in categories that are not normally allowed for us to be in. I think that animation is not a genre for kids; it’s a medium for art, it’s a medium for film, and I just think that animation should stay in the conversation”.

The presence of William and Kate at the BAFTAs was one of the most applauded moments of the gala and, as a curious fact, the Duchess of Wales decided to break with the rules and stereotypes by recycling a dress that she had already worn before, in 2019.

It is a fact that Guillermo del Toro is a great Oscar candidate for the same category he already won at the BAFTAs; meanwhile, he has earned the recognition of all the British people, including the Duke and Duchess of Wales.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

