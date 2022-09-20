ADVERTISING

Woody Allen clears up confusion and denies his complete retirement from cinema

By:
Shantal Romero
 - September 20, 2022

The film director said he was “thinking about not making films,” but clarified that he will not retire.

Woody Allen, one of Hollywood’s most renowned and controversial filmmakers surprised his fans by declaring to the Spanish media La Vanguardia that he intended to retire from cinema to devote more time to writing after making his next film, which would be the 50th of his career and which he assured that it will be very similar to Match Point.

“My next film will be my 50th, I think it’s a good time to stop. My idea, in principle, is not to make any more films and focus on writing, these short stories and, well, now I’m thinking more about a novel, which would be my first novel,” he said.

Following the controversy, a representative for the director issued a statement in which he cleared up the confusion and revealed that Allen is not retiring completely from filmmaking.

“Woody Allen never said he would retire, nor did he say he would write another novel. He said he was thinking about not making movies, as making movies that go directly or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinematic experience. Currently, he has no intentions of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris filming his new movie, which will be his 50th,″ said the representative.

The director recently wrote his fifth collection of humor pieces, Zero Gravity, which was published in the United States by Arcade and distributed by Simon & Schuster and will also be published on September 27 by Alianza in Spain.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

