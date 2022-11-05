Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, was reported dead

Media outlets report the passing of actor and singer Aaron Carter, brother of Nick Carter, a member of the boyband, Backstreet Boys.

The entertainment world is in mourning. They report the death of actor and singer Aaron Carter, brother of Nick Carter, a member of the successful 90s pop band Backstreet Boys.

According to TMZ, singer Aaron Carter, who dedicated his life to rap music, was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California. The first reports indicate that he was found in his bathtub.

The media outlet reported that according to eyewitness reports, authorities received a 911 call around 11:00 am informing that a man had drowned in a bathtub. Subsequently, detectives and rescue forces went to the scene where they found the singer lifeless. No further details of the death are known at this time.

Who was Aaron Carter?

Aaron Charles Carter, known as Aaron Carter, was an American singer, actor, dancer, producer, and songwriter born on December 7, 1987, in Florida.

He was launched as a singer at the age of nine. He rose to fame after opening for the Backstreet Boys, the most successful boy band of his time, the boy managed to conquer the hearts of the United States.

When he was only 10 years old, he released his first album, a charity record titled Let The Music Heal Your Soul, in which participated artists of great caliber as the aforementioned group of his brother, the boy band N Sync, The Moffatts, among many others.

Story in development...

First published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

