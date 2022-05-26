Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode founding member, died at 60

Through a statement published in the band’s social media, Depeche Mode announced the passing of keyboard player Fletch.

Sad day for music lovers. Andrew Fletcher, founding member, and keyboard player of British electronic band Depeche Mode passed away at the age of 60, the band announced through its social media accounts.

In the statement, the band went on to say that “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.

They also said that the news came as a shock and were currently “filled with overwhelming sadness” after the passing of Andy “Fletch” Fletcher”.

“Our heart are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.” Wrote the band.

The causes of his death are still unclear.

Fletcher was one of the founding members of Depeche Mode after he and Martin Gore and Vince Clarke got together in the late 70s to play music. A little later, they recruited Dave Gahan as a singer, who helped the band gain popularity with songs like “Just Can’t Get Enough”.

When Clarke left the band to form Yazoo, and later Erasure, Gore became the chief songwriter, creating iconic songs like “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy the Silence”.

In 2020, Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Depeche Mode.

