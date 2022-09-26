San Diego State University announces a special course to study Bad Bunny

A university in San Diego announced the incorporation of a course to study the reggaeton sensation, Bad Bunny.

Undoubtedly, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has become one of the biggest names in music these days. The interpreter of ‘Me porto bonito’ has achieved that his popularity among young people is increasing, such is the case of the San Diego State University, which has recently announced that it will add to its list of courses one that studies the impact of Bad Bunny.

Although the start date of the course is unknown at the moment, it is known that this subject will be taught by Nathian Shae Rodríguez, associate director of Journalism and Media Studies. This was announced after the singer shared his new documentary video that talks about the gentrification of cities in Puerto Rico.

Another reason 4a class on ⁦@sanbenito⁩! He just dropped a music video 4 #ElApagon that doubles as a documentary 4 the exploitation & displacement of Puerto Ricans. It highlights colonialism, neoliberalism, & boricua resistance! ⁦@SDSU_JMS⁩ https://t.co/fgOUc0qqvT — Nathian Shae Rodriguez (@DrNateRodriguez) September 16, 2022

Shae Rodríguez, in charge of this course, posted on his social networks how important it was to talk about these issues and how well Bad Bunny was applying it in his career. In an interview for a local media, Rodríguez spoke of the great impact Bad Bunny has left in the world of reggaeton, getting rid of many stereotypes and overthrowing the hypermasculinity that for years has invaded not only the genre but society.

Bad Bunny has transformed reggaeton as no other artist has. When you think of reggaeton, you think of a hypermasculine genre with a macho essence embedded in its core. Bad Bunny has come in and turned it upside down making it the most heard genre in the world today. This huge accomplishment surely needs to be studied professionally.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

