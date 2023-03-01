Bad Bunny Could Save You From Cardiac Arrest According to Medical Experts

If that’s what specialists in the matter say, who are we to say otherwise?

Listening to Bad Bunny can save lives, and if ours depended on it, then we would be dancing all the time because who can stop listening to Bad Bunny? The reggaeton singer may be loved by many and hated by many others, but he never goes unnoticed.

Bad Bunny has earned historic worldwide recognition that has led him to be at the pinnacle of success, and the achievements keep piling up for him because it’s never enough. Now, medical experts claim that Benito can save lives. And if that’s what those in the know say, who are we to say no?

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Listening to Bad Bunny Can Save Lives

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), a U.S. organization specializing in research and heart health issues, ‘Titi me preguntó’ can save lives because it has all the conditions and beats required to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The studies reported that the song was composed at a rate of 107 compressions per minute, parameters that would fall within the recommended range, which is between 100 and 120, for performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Listening to ‘Tití me preguntó’ will help us keep our heart in rhythm by having the right frequency, and now less than ever, we can delete it from our playlist.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Bad Bunny’s ‘Titi me preguntó’ can help you keep the rhythm and save a life with CPR just by getting your hands on the right rate,” the AHA said.

Music Saves Lives

Studies like this one show us that music has much more important and special effects than we thought; it has the power to save us mentally and physically, as it has also been proven that some musical genres can reduce stress levels, anxiety, and even depression.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Through singing, dancing, or simply listening, music strengthens muscle-building, and motor skills and improves agility, as well as endurance, breathing, and heart rate. It also supports unconditionally expressing feelings, controls anxiety and depression, is also a great support to socialize, stimulates attention span, learning, and creativity, and is responsible for creating environments of tranquility, and relaxation, even to reach the same level of calm that is achieved with meditation.

We don’t say it, the experts say it! So... don’t let Bad Bunny’s music stop.

Story written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte