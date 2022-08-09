Beyoncé made great pride anthems for ‘Renaissance’ thanks to these LGBTQ+ artists

Meet the artists that inspired Beyoncé to create her new album “Renaissance”.

Since Beyoncé released her new album ‘Rennaissance’, fans can’t stop talking about the songs that have become great empowerment anthems; but they also noticed the queer inspiration that the artist took to create one of her most emblematic record productions.

After a long wait of 6 years, since ‘Lemonade’ in 2016, ‘queen B’ in collaboration with Pharrell Williams, Hit-Boy, and of course her beloved Jay Z, finally released a very creative album that screams freedom and sensuality thanks to the LGBT artists she chose to include in the album and in which she found inspiration.

Big Freedia

Big Freedia is an American rapper known for attributing the popularization of the New Orleans hip hop sound called bounce music or “bounce” in her 2014 anthem called “Explode,” was included with her iconic sound on the single “Break My Soul.”

Kevin Aviance

American drag queen, musician, fashion designer, and big personality of the gay scene in New York in the 90s. Participates in Beyoncé's album with a sample of “C**ty” (1996) in the song “Pure/Honey” of the album.

Grace Jones

Jamaican-American singer, songwriter, model, producer, actress, and queer icon with androgynous beauty. Collaborates with Beyoncé on track 10 of the album called “Move”.

Honey Dijon

Trans woman, DJ, designer, and a legend of the Chicago underground house scene, she co-wrote two songs on “Rennaissance”, “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar”.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

