Billie Eilish Wishes to Become a Mother: “I’d Rather Die” than Not Have Kids

Billie Eilish wants to be a mom, and it’s an extremely valid choice... In a very short time, the singer became one of the most important in the industry today; her style, her protests, and her music have stood out in the highly competitive market, and little by little, she has achieved unique successes that have given her the fame she has today.

Billie Eilish has fought to achieve everything she desires and make her dreams come true. However, there’s one in particular that she’s very clear about and hopes to achieve in the future: being a mom. She even has defined methods for raising her future offspring.

Billie Eilish Does Want to Be a Mom

In an old interview with The Sunday Times, Billie Eilish revealed that it’s very important for her to have children; of course, when the right time comes. In fact, she expressed that it’s so significant that she would rather die if she doesn’t become a mother and that it causes her more anxiety as the years go by.

“I want to have kids. I need to have kids. The more the years go on, the more I’m like, I’m missing something… I just think that the weirdest thing ever would be for me to have a child and then not be, like, present for it,” said the singer.

Likewise, Billie confessed that, of course, she has a strong desire to be a mom but is also nervous about raising children. “When my child thinks that this is the right thing to do and I say, ‘No, it’s not!’ and they don’t listen to me, what am I going to do?” Billie questioned.

It’s important to mention that both Billie and her brother Finneas received personalized education at home until they were 15 years old. So, when the singer was asked about it, she confessed that she worried that her future children might want to attend school, especially because of the violent school shootings that occur in the United States.

“Why is it okay to be afraid to go to school? You go to school, and you prepare for a traumatic experience that will change your life or for death. Where’s the logic in that?” she confessed. Likewise, Billie Eilish took the opportunity to recall how dependent she was on her parents, even sleeping with them until she was 11 years old.

To Have or Not to Have Children?

There’s obviously no right answer. The decision depends on each person, we are the ones who say yes, no, and why. Nobody else. And all points of view are valid because it’s a completely free right, of course, without falling into the idealization of motherhood that, in fact, can be exhausting and hurtful.

Motherhood should be desired, otherwise, it’s better if it doesn’t happen, and the only people who can decide that are us. Regardless of the generation we’re in and the individual desires that come with it, much less the opinion of others regarding our decisions. That’s why, whether Billie Eilish wants to be a mother or not, it’s okay.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

