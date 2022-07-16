Britney Spears sang a new version of ‘Baby One More Time’ in her REAL voice, and it’s perfect!

Britney Spears surprised her fans by singing a new a capella version of her all-time hit, which they deemed perfect.

Since the #FreeBritney movement began, fans started pointing out that Britney had been forced to make a completely different voice than the one we all know from her records. This besides, being potential damage to her vocal cords, also shows the little care her family and representatives had for the singer.

For a long time now, it has been confirmed that Britney’s voice register is more potent and deep than the one she was forced to use, and now there’s no doubt about it since Britney Spears uploaded two videos of her singing for the first time in years. The short clips recorded at her house with really dim lights, also show a different version, which according to the copy on her post, she had wanted to release for over 14 years.

According to the singer, when she proposed the new version, her team agreed and had some musicians record it, but it was never released. Instead, they organized what Britney thought was a lousy remix of her hits played by five singers including her sister. This performance happened at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017 when Britney received the Icon Award. Footage of the event shows an uncomfortable and angry Britney trying to put on a brave face.

“Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years… a different version of “Baby” but have the producers actually work for me and put it together… a start… but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5-minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance… just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW!!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like absolutely nothing!!!”

“Baby One More Time” has been covered in the past by many artists using different styles, even Heavy Metal, but listening to her singing it the way she’s envisioned the song for over a decade shows that Britney is a really gifted artist whose talent was limited for money and branding’s sake.

As she mentions in the lengthy Instagram post, she asked many times for this version to come up and was shunned by her team and family. She also took the chance to talk a bit more about the horrors she lived during the conservatorship adding that “they made me feel like nothing… every single one of them !!! Like I said before… they took away my rights… my womanhood was ruined!!!”

Last week some rumors about her doing the next Super Bowl Halftime show spread throughout the internet, and although many fans showed their support and happiness to finally see her again on the stage, many others claimed that perhaps it might not the best timing considering the high pressure the Halftime show represents. Still, seeing clips like this, seeing how much she enjoys singing might be just what she needs to get back into music if she wants to and at her own pace.

