ADVERTISING

MUSIC

Britney Spears sang a new version of ‘Baby One More Time’ in her REAL voice, and it’s perfect!

By:
María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
- July 16, 2022

BE INSPIRED

music

Britney Spears sang a new version of ‘Baby One More Time’ in her REAL voice, and it’s perfect!

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
music

The Beatles’ song John Lennon wrote about Yoko Ono before meeting her

Yazmín Veloz
music

Heavy Metal Knitting: The bizarre knitting and Metal world championship in Finland

Gabriela Castillo
music

“Satisfaction”: The story behind the Rolling Stones’ most iconic song

Lawren Escamilla
music

Metallica bassist was involved in the Stranger Things version of “Master of Puppets”

Cultura Colectiva +
music

Would Elvis Presley be canceled today? The controversies of the King of Rock & Roll

Cultura Colectiva +
music

Depeche Mode shared the cause of death of it keyboardist Andrew Fletcher

music

Meet Hollywood Vampires, Johnny Depp’s band that lets him follow his true passion: music

music

BTS members have dodge the obligatory military enrollment, but for how long

Mariana R. Fomperosa
music

BTS is not taking a hiatus after all, it was all a translation mistake says the band

ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

Britney Spears surprised her fans by singing a new a capella version of her all-time hit, which they deemed perfect.

Since the #FreeBritney movement began, fans started pointing out that Britney had been forced to make a completely different voice than the one we all know from her records. This besides, being potential damage to her vocal cords, also shows the little care her family and representatives had for the singer.

For a long time now, it has been confirmed that Britney’s voice register is more potent and deep than the one she was forced to use, and now there’s no doubt about it since Britney Spears uploaded two videos of her singing for the first time in years. The short clips recorded at her house with really dim lights, also show a different version, which according to the copy on her post, she had wanted to release for over 14 years.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the singer, when she proposed the new version, her team agreed and had some musicians record it, but it was never released. Instead, they organized what Britney thought was a lousy remix of her hits played by five singers including her sister. This performance happened at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017 when Britney received the Icon Award. Footage of the event shows an uncomfortable and angry Britney trying to put on a brave face.

“Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years… a different version of “Baby” but have the producers actually work for me and put it together… a start… but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5-minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance… just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW!!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like absolutely nothing!!!”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Baby One More Time” has been covered in the past by many artists using different styles, even Heavy Metal, but listening to her singing it the way she’s envisioned the song for over a decade shows that Britney is a really gifted artist whose talent was limited for money and branding’s sake.

As she mentions in the lengthy Instagram post, she asked many times for this version to come up and was shunned by her team and family. She also took the chance to talk a bit more about the horrors she lived during the conservatorship adding that “they made me feel like nothing… every single one of them !!! Like I said before… they took away my rights… my womanhood was ruined!!!”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Last week some rumors about her doing the next Super Bowl Halftime show spread throughout the internet, and although many fans showed their support and happiness to finally see her again on the stage, many others claimed that perhaps it might not the best timing considering the high pressure the Halftime show represents. Still, seeing clips like this, seeing how much she enjoys singing might be just what she needs to get back into music if she wants to and at her own pace.

Podría interesarte
Tags:CelebritiesCelebrity CultureBritney SpearsSongs
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING