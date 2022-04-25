The story of the eighth BTS member that never got to debut

What if instead of 7 members in BTS there were 8? Kim Ji Hun was almost part of the band, this is his story.

BTS is a group known for having seven members and for being the salvation of their company, Big Hit, which risked it all before going to bankruptcy to debut the now world successful band. Although it wasn’t hunky-dory at first for BTS, fate had something huge in store for them, to become the most important group of the last few years.

In Korea, many young people dream of becoming idols; they want to conquer stages and dance and sing for their audiences, however, it’s one of the most demanding and dark professions to follow. Despite all of this, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook decided to follow their dreams and fight until they come true, however, Kim Ji Hun, known as the 8th BTS member, could never see his dreams come true.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: K-Pop groups you should give a try because not everything is BTS

Who was Kim Ji Hun as a trainee?

He once was a famous aspirant, and spent his teenage years training to become a BTS member; he rehearsed alongside all BTS members and even shared dorms. Ji Hun was scouted by a K-Pop recruiter as a breakdancer and asked to audition, he grabbed the opportunity and at the age of 18 years old, he became a trainee along with the other seven boys.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

His talent as a breakdancer was undeniable, however, the k-pop industry, besides being demanding, can be very cruel and Ji Hun was ultimately cut by management while the other seven went on to make history.

You might find interesting: Why did K-Pop suddenly become a worldwide sensation?

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Talking to Insider, Kim recalls one of his favorite memories; the day J-Hope’s mother brought them food, all eight boys enjoyed the meal in between rehearsals. Later he woke up at night with a splitting headache and feeling dizzy. Suga got him a taxi and took him to the accident and emergency room.

Suga filled all the paperwork and despite the small amount of money they had as trainees, he paid the hospital bill. Ji Hun says that they were very far away from their home and families, and they felt like a family more than their actual families when they lived together.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ji Hun was cut from BTS and he spiraled into depression afterward

One day he was called to the corporate offices, which he rarely visited and it was to receive bad news. As soon as he entered the office everything was very quiet, they had a meeting and there he was told that he had been cut from the group.

His mother fainted from stress because her son had been cut from his dream. He fell into depression and thought maybe he could audition for another entertainment company. He had the talent, but he liked Big Hit too much and decided not to do it, he decided not to look for more opportunities.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The last time he saw BTS was on his graduation day, where the idols showed up, took pictures with him, talked and then left, never to see them again due to their massive popularity and fame.

His only regret is not being able to spend time with his old friends anymore, because they stayed together, they travel all around the world together and he is not able to just hang out with them.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kim Ji Hun nowadays

He has an impactful position as an intern at the Korea Veterans Health Service and spends his days behind a desk. Not only that but he also has a YouTube channel and offers snippets of his daily life through vlogs and his thoughts on pop culture and Harry Potter and Spider-Man related content.

Podría interesarte