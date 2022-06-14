BTS announces hiatus and opens up about its struggles to find their individual identities

The temporary break will give its members a chance to focus on solo projects.

After nine years of being a band and becoming one of the most successful K-pop groups, BTS has announced in a video it’s time for them to take a break, find their own voices and work on solo projects.

During a televised dinner held to celebrate their ninth anniversary, RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V talked about the future of the band and revealed that the group has been going through a “rough patch” as Jimin said.

RM, one of the BTS members, went on to explain that a temporary break is needed because he needs time to think and reflect to be able to write songs about stories he wants to tell and express to the world.

“Until “On” and “Dynamite” I felt BTS was at my hands, but with “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” I no longer knew what kind of band we were. […] I no longer know what stories to tell”, confessed RM.

He went on to throw some criticism to the idol system and the way K-Pop works by arguing the constant demand for new songs or videos or even concerts does not let individual members to grow and mature not only as an artist but as a person as well.

“I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature,” he said.

“You have to keep producing music and keep doing something.”

Jimin continued by saying that the decision to take a break is taken by considering the fans and that the reason why BTS is going through a “rough patch” is that they are trying to find their own identity.

“We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans,” Jimin said.

However, V told fans that this break does not mean the end of BTS and that they would get back together “later when we gather again as a group, that synergy will be like no other”.

If you want to see the full video, we warn you that you will need at least 1 hour to see the guys discuss many things. But if you are looking for the exact moment when they start talking about BTS’s future, then you might want to forward until minute 21.

And it seems that the first to start flying solo will be Jhope, who is about to become the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at Lollapalooza.

BTS started its career in 2013 and has become one of the world’s best-selling artists in the last couple of years. Just recently, the band launched a compilation album titled “Proof”. Recently, they met with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss Anti-Asian recent issues and how to fight them.

