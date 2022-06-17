ADVERTISING

BTS is not taking a hiatus after all, it was all a translation mistake says the band

By:
Cultura Colectiva
June 17, 2022

Apparently, everyone got wrong what the boys said in their annual FESTA dinner.

Your soul can return to your body. BTS, the successful K-pop band that has millions of ARMY fans around the world is not going on a hiatus after all. It turns out, it was a translation mistake, or so they say.

During their FESTA dinner –an annual celebration of the band’s debut in 2013- last Tuesday, the boys talked about the band’s future and how they felt like they needed some time alone and a break because they no longer had stories to tell as BTS, announcing that they would take a break as a band, however, it turns out we got lost into translation.

According to BTS representatives, the band is not going on a break, they are just going to focus more on solo projects but they will remain as a band.

“To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats,” representatives for BTS said in a statement shared with TMZ and the New York Post.

For me, that reads as a hiatus, which literal meaning is “a pause or gap in a sequence, series, or process”, because RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, and V will stop making new music as a band for the next months and will start producing their own solo projects as they have been since all seven members now have their individual music and even J-Hope is about to perform at Lollapalooza.

Right after BTS made the so-called announcement, Hybe’s stock, the entertainment company with BTS’ rights, had a drop of about 28 percent, losing about 1.7 billion dollars in market value according to the Financial Times.

So, it comes in handy the news that the hiatus was, indeed, a misinterpretation.

