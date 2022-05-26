BTS will visit President Joe Biden at the White House

BTS members and Joe Biden will discuss Asian inclusion and representation.

All seven members of Korean pop supergroup BTS are set to meet President Joe Biden next week to address Asian inclusion and representation.

According to the White House’s announcement, this reunion comes as no surprise since President Biden “has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes.”, one of the key points to talk about in the Biden and BTS meeting.

K-pop group @BTS_twt will join @POTUS next Tuesday "to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years," announces the @WhiteHouse. #BTS #AANHPI pic.twitter.com/Ykm6qtch4U — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 26, 2022

The reunion of the K-pop band and the U.S President will be held as part of the Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month, and, besides talking about diversity and inclusion, BTW will share its experience of how they use their global platform to spread these positive messages regarding the Asian community.

Last year, BTS members spoke out about their own experiences with discrimination amidst a surge of violence in the U.S against the Asian community. “We stand against racial discrimination,” the group said. “We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”

The band also made remarks about how they felt when people mocked them for the way they look. “These experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem. … What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians.”, said referring to the anti-Asian violence at the time, which saw a surge due to the covid-19 outbreak that originated in China.

