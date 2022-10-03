ADVERTISING

The Artificial Intelligence that turned David Bowie’s songs into surreal videos

By:
Gabriela Castillo
 - October 3, 2022

Gabriela Castillo
This is how colorful and spacey “Space Oddity” and “Starman” look thanks to Midjourney Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly present in artistic and musical projects. We have already seen how fans have used it to show what their favorite anime would look like in real life, and artists have created works that have not been free of controversy.

David Bowie passed in 2016, but he lives on in his legacy and now, Midjourney AI decided to pay homage to the iconic star by creating some incredible music videos based on the lyrics of his greatest hits.

In this video we can see a version of “Space Oddity” in which each verse of the song is an AI-generated image:

Here is “Starman,” another space song by David Bowie, in which also each verse is generated through Midjourney:

Aidontknow on YouTube has not only made AI-generated versions of Bowie songs. There’s also Blackpink’s “Pink Venom,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” Bad Republic’s “Counting Stars,” and many other songs in the pipeline whose lyrics are descriptive enough to create incredible music video-like visuals.

If you’re a fan, you also have to see the documentary Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen, the same director of Montage of Heck about Kurt Cobain, which has already been released and is a musical and visual journey through David Bowie’s career. It is the only one approved by his family and includes such hits as “Changes,” “Starman,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “The Jean Genie,” “All The Young Dudes,” “Life on Mars,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Fame,” “Young Americans” and “Golden Years.”

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Tags:music legendsArtificial IntelligenceDavid bowie
