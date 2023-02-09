David Guetta Recreated Eminem’s Voice with AI, Paving the Way to the Future

David Guetta shared a video where he explained how he used Artificial Intelligence technology to add Eminem’s ‘voice’ to one of his songs.

The future is today, and David Guetta already demonstrated it in one of his songs. Through his social networks, the French DJ and producer shared a video in which he explained that he used Artificial Intelligence technology to recreate the voice of rapper Eminem in one of his live performances. “Let me introduce you to... Emin-AI-em,” he wrote.

While we have already been amazed by the creations of Artificial Intelligence in art and photography, everything points to the fact that it will also enter the world of music, and it’s kind of scary! Guetta just demonstrated that you can basically “write songs” with the style of any artist you ask the AI.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The bit says “this is the rave sound of the future, I’m getting awesome and underground.” David Guetta explained that it all started as a joke, but then it turned out so good the result that he couldn’t believe it, so he left it in his remix.

Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em 👀 pic.twitter.com/48prbMIBtv — David Guetta (@davidguetta) February 3, 2023

How Did David Guetta Use Artificial Intelligence?

The famous Dj discovered two AI websites where he simply asked to make a verse in Eminem’s style, and the technology did the magic.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Basically, you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like, so I wrote, ‘write an Eminem-style verse about the future rave,’ and I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice. I put the text into that, put the record on, and people went crazy,” he said.

Seeing the reactions of Internet users, Guetta clarified that he will not distribute the song commercially, as it is the voice of another artist, even though it is not his real voice.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Although these types of fun technology sites may have been created just to ‘play,’ some have had problems with using the image and voice of some celebrities without their consent, and this, in turn, has generated a great debate because although they are not them, in a way they are.

It sounds complicated, but shortly, we will find out what will happen with Artificial Intelligence.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte