Depeche Mode shared the cause of death of it keyboardist Andrew Fletcher

By:
Cultura Colectiva
- June 28, 2022

According to a statement by the band, Fletcher had an aortic dissection, which is no more than a tear in a main artery from the heart.

Just a couple of weeks ago, we learn that the legendary Andrew Fletcher, Depeche Mode’s keyboardist passed away at the age of 60. Now the band has shared what caused this sudden departure.

According to a statement by the band, Fletcher had an aortic dissection, which is no more than a tear in a main artery from the heart. This caused him painless and no suffering at all.

“A couple of weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy’s family asked us to share with you now. Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on 26 May. So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”, reads the statement.

The band said that despite going through a sad, strange, and disorienting weeks, they have felt all of the fan’s love and support. They also revealed that they marked his death with a celebration of Andy’s life with “a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs.”

Fletcher was one of the founding members of Depeche Mode after he and Martin Gore and Vince Clarke got together in the late 70s to play music. A little later, they recruited Dave Gahan as a singer, who helped the band gain popularity with songs like “Just Can’t Get Enough”.

When Clarke left the band to form Yazoo, and later Erasure, Gore became the chief songwriter, creating iconic songs like “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy the Silence”.

